Insistent Australia say 'nothing wrong' in Barristow dismissal

By
Sports Desk

|July 06, 2023

Englands captain Ben Stokes (left) and Australias Pat Cummins (right) chat on the field after Australia win on day five of the second Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at Lord´s cricket ground in London on July 2, 2023. — AFP
Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey did "nothing wrong" when he dismissed England's Jonny Bairstow during the Ashes, Kangaroos skipper captain Pat Cummins said.

Carey out-stumped Bairstow on day five of the second Ashes Test Sunday after the English batter wandered out of his. The third umpire upheld Australia's appel and deemed the ball "not dead".

The incident created a divide between the cricketing nations, with England captain Joe Root saying that he would not have had any player dismissed in such a manner.

Prime ministers of Australia and the UK also engaged in a verbal spat after the controversy.

"I think the way our team have conducted themselves over the last couple of years has been flawless. We have been fantastic and I think that was showed again on day five at Lord's," Cummins said.

"We did nothing wrong, we are all comfortable with that. I don't think the aim of playing cricket [is to shut up critics]."

"I 100% think the spirit of cricket is a real thing. I think, at times, there is nuance to it, and everybody might see it a little bit differently, which is fine."

"I think it is one of the beauties of our sport, it's a gentleman's sport and you want to maintain respect at all times for the opposition, the umpire, the fans, the game. It is one of the strengths of our game."

