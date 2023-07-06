Rebecca Romijn on staying silent on sexual allegations against X-Men directors

Rebecca Romijn has recently explained why she stayed silent on sexual misconduct allegations against her two former X-Men directors, Bryan Singer and Brett Ratner.



Speaking to The Independent, The Librarians star revealed other members of the cast already spoke out about the on-set bad behaviour against Singer and Ratner, she didn’t feel the need to “say anything else”.

“Yeah, I kind of just… I didn’t feel like I needed to say anything,” said the actress.

Romijn continued, “I know the two people that I worked with had it coming, and they got theirs. I’m not gonna… I don’t need to say anything else.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the actress recalled working with Singer as a director after pointing out that he “had his fair share of stuff”.

“It was amazing watching him work. And you have to decide if you want to try and separate those two things,” she stated.

Romjin mentioned, “There was drama on set, and I witnessed it and I heard a lot about it. And he sometimes didn’t come in prepared.”

“But he would show up and, without any preparation whatsoever, direct the most awesome scene that he was able to put together because he’s such a good filmmaker.”

Meanwhile, Romijn could not stop herself from expressing her dissatisfaction with X-Men 3: The Last Stand director Ratner. whom she says she “was not happy working with.”

“I was not happy working with him,” shared the actress.

Romijn added, “But he’s been cancelled. I haven’t spoken up about anything with regard to #MeToo, because I had two major issues with two directors I’ve worked with and both of them already got theirs, one of them being Brett Ratner.”