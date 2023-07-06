 
menu menu menu

Bella Hadid turns heads in Victoria’s Secret lingerie

By
Web Desk

|July 06, 2023

Bella Hadid has been a figurehead for Victorias Secret ever since it went through a very drastic rebranding
Bella Hadid has been a figurehead for Victoria's Secret ever since it went through a very drastic rebranding

Bella Hadid looked as stunning as ever in a lingerie set as she posed for a photoshoot with Victoria’s Secret. She has been a figurehead for them ever since it went through a very drastic rebranding.

They claimed that the VS Collective would be much more size-inclusive after years of facing the accusation that they were responsible for promoting an unattainable body image.

Bella is one of the founding members of the collective, which also includes major stars like Priyanka Chopra and Megan Rapinoe.

The 26-year-old model showed off her stunning figure in the latest photoshoot, which she displayed on her Instagram for her followers to see.

Bella Hadid turns heads in Victoria’s Secret lingerie

She walked for the brand in their last three years early in her career as a model: first in Paris in 2016, in Shanghai in 2017 and lastly, in New York City in 2018.

In 2018, major allegations were made against Victoria’s Secret executive Ed Razek in a report from the New York Times, with Razek having left the company the previous year. The report detailed that he had harassed Bella and even claimed if she would be allowed to walk “down the runway with those perfect t*tties.”

More From Entertainment:

GMTV presenter Fiona Phillips scammed for thousands amid Alzheimer's battle

GMTV presenter Fiona Phillips scammed for thousands amid Alzheimer's battle
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no one left on team Sussex’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no one left on team Sussex’
Names of celebrities who have joined Threads revealed

Names of celebrities who have joined Threads revealed

Tom Cruise & Christopher McQuarrie explain most dangerous M:I stunt

Tom Cruise & Christopher McQuarrie explain most dangerous M:I stunt
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want ‘hundreds of strewn in their princely path’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want ‘hundreds of strewn in their princely path’
The Eagles to bid farewell with extended 'Final' tour

The Eagles to bid farewell with extended 'Final' tour
Fans divided over Meghan Trainor's 'old-fashioned' choice of name for 2nd child

Fans divided over Meghan Trainor's 'old-fashioned' choice of name for 2nd child
Swedish pop icon Robyn embraces motherhood with the arrival of a baby boy

Swedish pop icon Robyn embraces motherhood with the arrival of a baby boy
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been ‘served a brutal reality check’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been ‘served a brutal reality check’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle facing their ‘last chance’ and ‘simply can’t fail’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle facing their ‘last chance’ and ‘simply can’t fail’
Prince Harry, Meghan pictured with their children

Prince Harry, Meghan pictured with their children
Danniella Westbrook shares cryptic post amid split from jailbird fiancé

Danniella Westbrook shares cryptic post amid split from jailbird fiancé
Edward Norton, Daisy Ridley team up for 'True Spies' podcast on Lee Harvey Oswald

Edward Norton, Daisy Ridley team up for 'True Spies' podcast on Lee Harvey Oswald
Madison Beer praises Olivia Rodrigo's impressive breakup track

Madison Beer praises Olivia Rodrigo's impressive breakup track

Beyoncé's Pittsburgh concert cancelation disappoints fans

Beyoncé's Pittsburgh concert cancelation disappoints fans
Kate Moss’ beau arrives at hotel with Camille Rowe in tow

Kate Moss’ beau arrives at hotel with Camille Rowe in tow
Mulan voice actress Coco Lee’s final message revealed before her tragic demise

Mulan voice actress Coco Lee’s final message revealed before her tragic demise
Shakira's powerful fashion statement at Paris Fashion Week speaks volumes

Shakira's powerful fashion statement at Paris Fashion Week speaks volumes