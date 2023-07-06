 
Ellie Goulding attends awards show sans wedding ring

By
Web Desk

|July 06, 2023

Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling welcomed their child in 2021 and have been the subject of rumours
Ellie Goulding chose to leave her wedding ring behind as she attended the Green Carpet Fashion Awards. Ellie and her art dealer husband, Caspar, welcomed their child back in 2021 and have been the subject of rumours of separation.

She similarly decided to make an appearance sans her wedding ring when she attended the Serpentine Summer Party with Caspar the previous month. She stunned at the fashion awards held at Treehouse Hotel London with Caspar nowhere to be seen.

Although she donned several pieces of glittering jewellery, her wedding and engagement rings were notably gone and she covered her loft hand while posing for pictures.

She looked as gorgeous as ever in a long silk orange gown along with a tasselled bag. Her blonde tresses were styled back in an updo while some pieces were left to frame her face.

The outing come after Caspar seemed to dismiss the rumours of their separation as he posted a picture of Ellie to his Instagram page. He was wishing an artist named Tracey Emin a happy birthday and showed some of her work which included Ellie posing at a gallery. 

