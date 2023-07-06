 
Selena Gomez shares her new collection from Rare Beauty make-up line: Watch

By
Web Desk

July 06, 2023

Selena Gomez has recently revealed that her new Rare Beauty make-up line collection arrived at Sephora on social media.

On July 6, the singer and actress took to Instagram and posted an advertisement announcing her new fall collection available at Sephora.

In the clip, the songstress could be seen wearing heavy smoky eye make-up while promoting her product.

Selena also uploaded images of other models showing off the new collection on her own IG page.

In the caption, she wrote, “My new @RareBeauty collection has arrived at @Sephora and RareBeauty.com.”

“I’ve been wearing it for a while now and I love how easy everything is to use - these are my new must-haves. This collection is something I’m really proud of and I can’t wait to see all of your looks!”

The singer also posted a video on her Rare Beauty IG page, as she donned a black top with white polka dots and images of flying insects along with dangling earrings.

“Rare Beauty's New Collection Is Here!” read the caption.

In this clip, Selena revealed that the new fall collection was “all about eyes and brows” and mentioned the “brow pencil was very precise and smooth”.

The singer also showed the eye shadow stick and described it “super creamy and would make any eye pop”.

Selena added that she usually used “the gel liner while travelling”.

Meanwhile, Rare Beauty was launched by Selena in September 2020 and was inspired by her 2020 album Rare.

