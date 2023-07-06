 
Xi directs military to increase war readiness, as Yellen lands in Beijing

By
Web Desk

|July 06, 2023

Chinese President Xi Jinping while speaking with the officials during his visit to Eastern Theater Command on July 6, 2023. — Twitter/@PDChina
Chinese President Xi Jinping Thursday directed the country’s military to increase war and combat readiness and "be good at fighting", state media Xinhua reported.

According to Reuters, Xi said the world has entered a new period of turmoil and change and China's security situation has become more unstable and uncertain, in comments he made to troops while on an inspection tour of the Eastern Theater Command.

The Eastern Theater Command, headquartered in Jiangsu province, is responsible for the security of eastern China, including the East China Sea and the Taiwan Strait.

Earlier this year, Xi, in comments after securing a precedent-breaking third term as president, called on China to step up its ability to safeguard national security and turn its military into a "Great Wall of Steel".

On Taiwan, the democratically governed island which China claims as its own, China must oppose pro-independence and secessionist activities and the interference of external forces, he said at the time.

In particular, China has repeatedly called on US officials not to engage with Taiwanese leaders, viewing it as support for Taiwan's desire to be viewed as separate from China.

The bilateral relations with the US severed since the then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan last year. In response, Beijing staged war games around the island and conducted drills and live firing in the region.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen discusses US-China Economic Relationship during a forum hosted by the Johns Hopkins University at the Nitze Building in Washington, US, on April 20, 2023. — Reuters
China has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control. In 2005, it passed a law giving Beijing the legal basis for military action against Taiwan if it secedes or seems about to.

Xi's call to step up combat readiness came as US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrived in Beijing for talks aimed at easing tensions between both countries.

"We must persist in thinking and handling military issues from a political perspective, dare to fight, be good at fighting, and resolutely defend our national sovereignty, security, and development interests," Xi told the Eastern Theater Command.

In April, Xi inspected the Guangdong-headquartered Southern Theater Command, whose sphere of responsibility includes the South China Sea, much of which is claimed by Beijing.

He similarly stressed the need to deepen military training and preparation, just as the Chinese navy increased training missions and drills to counter expanding US maritime presence in the region.

