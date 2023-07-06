Why strange badges are appearing on Instagram profiles?

This illustration shows the Threads logo displayed on a cell phone on July 05, 2023, in San Anselmo, California. — AFP

Since Meta rolled out its text-based app as a major competitor against Twitter which was able to attract more than 22 million users in hours, people have reported some numbers emerged on their Instagram profiles.

However, there is nothing to worry about as it is just the Threads app's latest attempt to bring people to the newly launched text-based app.

The Instagram profiles of users who sign up for Elon Musk's rival social media platform — which was just launched in the US and the UK — are being automatically tagged with badges.

The badges feature the Threads logo next to a number, which essentially shows how quickly you downloaded the app after it launched. This allows Meta to take a major dig at Twitter in the wake of the whole blue tick controversy.

This picture shows a badge number for the Threads App on July 6, 2023. — Screenshot/Instagram

If you tap on your own badge, you'll be greeted with a cheery message saying your badge number, indicating the number person you were to join the app.

Then, after tapping to view your Threads profile, you can also tap to "hide badge," though tapping this will trigger a "Are you sure?" pop-up that warns you against doing so after you have already removed it.

On the other hand, tapping a badge on someone else's profile will take you straight to their Threads page.

Why are badges used?

According to the tech website Mashable, in order to attract Instagram users' attention and generate fear of missing out (FOMO), Meta is probably using the badges as a marketing tool.

This will help them draw more users to their new platform.

The website also advises you to be aware that you will not be able to delete your Threads account without also deleting your Instagram account if you sign up through iOS or Android and then decide to delete it.

Additionally, the website deems it wise to be careful while using the app, as Threads has been reported to track you in a variety of ways as well.