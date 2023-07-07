Russian jets harass US drone again in Syria, US-Russia friction rises

One of the Russian jets dropped flares in front of the US drone. Screengrab of a video released by Pentagon.

Russian fighter jets have engaged in provocative actions against American military drones flying over eastern Syria for the second consecutive day.

The Pentagon has labeled these acts "unsafe and unprofessional" and has called on Russia to cease such risky behaviour. In an alarming incident, Russian fighter jets dropped parachute-borne flares in the flight path of the American drones, forcing them to take evasive maneuvers.



Air Force Lt. Gen. Alex Grynkewich described the encounter: "A US MQ-9 Reaper drone was conducting a mission against ISIS targets in Syria when Russian fighter jets approached. One of the Russian jets began dropping flares in front of the US drone, seemingly attempting to hit it."

The escalation comes just a day after a similar incident in which Russian jets harassed three US drones, compelling them to alter their course.

Lt. Gen. Grynkewich stressed the gravity of the situation, saying, "These events represent another example of unprofessional and unsafe actions by Russian air forces operating in Syria, which threaten the safety of both Coalition and Russian forces. We urge Russian forces in Syria to cease this reckless behaviour and adhere to the standards of behaviour expected of a professional air force so we can resume our focus on the enduring defeat of ISIS."

Additionally, French fighter jets encountered a Russian Su-35 fighter jet near the Iraq-Syria border, prompting evasive manoeuvre. The French Armed Forces Twitter account reported a "non-professional interaction" between the Russian and French jets. These incidents highlight the growing friction between Russia and Western forces operating in the region.

The repeated harassment of American and French aircraft raises concerns about the safety of all involved. The US Air Force has released declassified videos showcasing the dangerous encounters, illustrating the need for immediate action to prevent further escalation.

It is imperative for both the US and Russia to abide by the deconfliction protocols established in Syria. However, recent Russian actions have violated these agreements, including flying too close to US military bases and failing to communicate effectively on the deconfliction line.

These developments highlight the precarious situation in Syria, with multiple nations operating in a complex airspace. The safety of military personnel and the successful mission against ISIS remain paramount.

Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon's top spokesman, highlighted the importance of adhering to established protocols. He said, "We have rules in place, well-established processes and procedures, and have very successfully de-conflicted with the Russians over many years when it comes to safe operations in that region. So to suggest that somehow this is our fault is ridiculous."

Efforts must be made to de-escalate tensions and ensure the safety of all aircraft involved. The international community, including the US, Russia, and their respective allies, must work towards a peaceful resolution while maintaining a focus on combating ISIS.