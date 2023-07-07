 
Camila Cabello makes a bold style statement during Paris Fashion Week

By
Web Desk

|July 07, 2023

Camila Cabello ensured all eyes be on her as she rocked at the Fendi fashion show during Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris on Thursday.

The singer, 26, who recently split from boyfriend Shawn Mendes, 24, looked incredible in a sheer white-lace dress, with a plunging neckline as she posed for photos at the event.

She flashed a hint of her black underwear through the panels, and added an edgy pair of knee-high black leather boots.

Camila accessorised with a black rattan handbag, and styled her dark hair into a half-up, half-down look.

To complete her outfit, she opted for a soft makeup look with a subtle smokey eye and nude lipstick.

Camila's outing comes after her recent heartbreak which was just six weeks after reconciling her romance with Shawn, 24.

They were said to split again last month, and this time it's final, according to The Sun.

'Shawn and Camila have a lot of history and they tested the waters again after coming back into each other’s lives,' a source told the publication of the pair, who were last seen getting cozy at a Taylor Swift concert on May 26.

