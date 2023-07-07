Cruz Beckham joins family tradition with new tattoo on his right bicep

Continuing the trend set by his father David and older brothers Brooklyn and Romeo, Cruz Beckham has expanded his own tattoo collection.

The 18-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday, sharing a glimpse of his latest ink with his 1.9 million followers. The tattoo, located on his right bicep, appears to be small in size.

Cruz seemed to be in high spirits as he got inked, sporting a pair of quirky purple sunglasses and a sweet grin for the camera. Alongside this tattoo reveal, Cruz treated his fans to a behind-the-scenes look at his recent activities.

The youngest son of footballer David Beckham, and fashion designer Victoria Beckham, seemed to be working on new music, as evidenced by a selfie taken behind a microphone in a recording studio.



In another snapshot, Cruz struck a pose in front of a green wall, taking a mirror selfie. He rocked a red and black striped t-shirt, oversized denim jeans, and Birkenstock clog shoes. Completing his stylish ensemble, he wore a gold chain around his neck and let his brown locks fall in a disheveled manner.

Lastly, Cruz exhibited his artistic eye by capturing a photo from inside an art gallery's mirror exhibition. The picture showcased his appreciation for aesthetics and attention to detail.