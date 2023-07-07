Six killed in fire at Italian retirement home

A body being removed by emergency workers after a fire killed 6 people in retirement home. — AFP

A devastating fire erupted at a retirement home in Milan during the early hours of Friday, claiming the lives of six individuals, as reported by firefighters.

Approximately 80 other residents were hospitalized due to smoke inhalation. The three-story building, which housed 167 people, became engulfed in flames in the early morning hours.

Lucia, a local resident who witnessed the incident from her house, described the scene as "horrifying." She recounted seeing elderly individuals desperately trying to protect themselves with wet rags, while the intense heat caused windows to crack.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to the fire brigade. Emergency services, including over 10 ambulances, several fire trucks, and a mortuary van, swiftly responded to the retirement home located in the southern part of the city.

In a tweet, the fire brigade stated, "Six people have tragically lost their lives, and numerous others have been hospitalized due to smoke inhalation. The building was promptly evacuated by firefighters, who saved dozens of lives." Milan's fire chief, Nicola Micele, confirmed that around 80 people were rushed to the hospital, with two in critical condition. Reports from Italian media indicated that 14 others were in serious condition.

The victims included five women aged between 69 and 87, as well as a 73-year-old man, according to sources. Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala explained that the fire originated in a room occupied by two female residents, both of whom tragically perished. Although the fire did not spread to adjacent rooms, the smoke proved to be lethal, causing the other four victims to succumb to inhalation.

A staff member promptly alerted authorities at 1:20 am upon discovering the presence of smoke, leading to the immediate dispatch of four teams of firefighters. They encountered challenging conditions, including poor visibility in a corridor and flames in one room. Their primary focus was to extinguish the fire and safely evacuate the residents. The evacuation process was complicated due to heavy smoke and limited mobility of some residents, requiring them to be carried out individually.

Mayor Sala acknowledged the heroic efforts of firefighters who carried out the evacuation, ensuring the safety of each resident. Each person was provided with identifying bracelets and thermal emergency blankets. The local council is currently working to find suitable accommodation in other retirement homes for those affected by the fire.

The retirement home, privately operated under the name "Casa per Coniugi," caters to elderly individuals who require assistance but do not need hospitalization. Like many similar establishments, it faced significant challenges during the coronavirus pandemic, with 53 residents reportedly losing their lives to the virus by April 2020, as reported by the Corriere della Sera.

Main Avatar