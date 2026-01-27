Millions dig out after US snowstorm; subfreezing temperatures to persist

A resident clears snow from around a parked car on a residential street in the aftermath of a winter storm in the St. Louis area, Missouri, US, January 26, 2026. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Perilously cold temperatures threatened millions of Americans in the wake of a sprawling winter storm that left at least 23 people dead as it knocked out power and paralysed transportation.

A frigid, life-threatening Arctic air mass could delay recovery as municipalities from New Mexico to Maine tried to dig out following the storm, which dropped a vicious cocktail of heavy snow and wind, along with freezing rain and sleet.

Forecasters warned that much of the northern half of the country will see temperatures that are "continuously below freezing through February 1," and "record low temperatures tonight across the South are particularly dangerous in the wake of the weekend winter storm with many still without power," the National Weather Service said in an X post.

While skies began clearing in parts the country, relentless snowfall in the northeast meant parts of Connecticut saw over 22 inches (56 cm) of snow, with more than 16 inches (40.6 cm) recorded in Boston, Massachusetts.

The storm was linked to at least 23 deaths, according to a compilation of state government and local media reports, with causes including hypothermia as well as accidents related to traffic, sledding, ATVs and snowplows.

One man was found in the snow unresponsive with a shovel in his hand.

In New York City, eight more people were found dead amid plummeting temperatures, and an investigation to determine the causes was underway. It was not known if all of these fatalities were storm-related.

Electricity began blinking back on across the south but as of Monday evening well over 550,000 customers remained without it, according to the tracking site Poweroutage.com.

Tennessee, Mississippi and Louisiana — southern states unaccustomed to intense winter weather — were especially impacted.

Approximately 190 million people in the US were under some form of extreme cold alert, the National Weather Service (NWS) told AFP.

Children sled and play on a snow pile outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), after a major winter storm spreads across a large swath of US, in New York City, on January 26, 2026. — Reuters

The Great Lakes region's residents woke up to extreme temperatures that could cause frostbite on exposed skin within minutes. In parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, the NWS reported early Monday morning temperatures as low as -23F (-30.6C), with windchills exacerbating the bite.

Over the weekend nearly half of the states in the contiguous US received at least a foot of snow (30.5 cm), and in many cases far more. The NWS said New Mexico's Bonito Lake accumulated the highest US total over the weekend with 31 inches (78.7 cm).

Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell told journalists that trees were continuing to fall under the weight of encrusted ice across the Tennessee capital city —sometimes knocking out power that had already been restored.

Nashville and other municipalities across the country were establishing emergency warming shelters.

NWS meteorologist Allison Santorelli told AFP this storm recovery was particularly arduous because so many states were impacted — meaning northern states with more winter supplies were unable to share their resources with less-prepared southern regions.

"A lot of those locations don't have the means or the resources to clean up after these events," she said. "We're particularly concerned about the folks in those areas that are without power right now."

Polar vortex

At least 20 states and the capital Washington, were under states of emergency in order to deploy emergency personnel and resources.

The snowfall and biting icy pellets that pummeled cities left impassable roads along with cancelled buses, trains and flights — thousands of departures and arrivals were scrapped over the weekend.

The storm system was the result of a stretched polar vortex, an Arctic region of cold, low-pressure air that normally forms a relatively compact, circular system but sometimes morphs into a more oval shape, sending cold air pouring across North America.

ars wait for their owners to dig them out as roads near the US Capitol begin to clear, in the aftermath of a major winter storm that dumped snow and ice across a large swath of the United States, in Washington, DC on January 26, 2026. — Reuters

Scientists say the increasing frequency of such disruptions may be linked to climate change, though the debate is not settled and natural variability plays a role.

Dave Radell, a NWS meteorologist based in New York, told AFP that the character of this storm's snow was "very dry" and "fluffy," meaning the wind could lash it around with ease, impeding roadway-clearing efforts and visibility.

"That makes it even more challenging," he said.

Cold grips Texas

The state of Texas is currently under the grip of a severe cold wave, with Arctic winds, plunging temperatures and freezing precipitation continuing to disrupt daily life across major cities including Dallas, Austin and Houston. Economic and routine activities have largely slowed to a halt as winter conditions tighten their hold.

In North Texas, particularly across the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, the cold remains intense despite clear skies. Ice lingers on roads and surfaces, temperatures hover around the freezing mark, and the presence of black ice has made travel hazardous.

A car drives on a snow-covered road in Texas, US. — Reporter

Authorities continue to warn motorists of dangerous driving conditions, especially during early morning and nighttime hours.

Central Texas, including the Austin area, is also experiencing persistent cold winds. While daytime temperatures show slight improvement, nights bring a sharp drop, creating conditions favourable for refreezing and icy surfaces. Residents have been advised to remain cautious as temperatures fluctuate near freezing levels.

In Houston and across Southeast Texas, the cold is comparatively less severe, but high humidity has amplified the chill. Rainfall followed by falling temperatures has raised concerns about ice formation, particularly overnight and during the early morning hours, adding to the region’s weather-related risks.

A view of a snow-covered road in Texas, US. — Reporter

Meteorologists say the weather across Texas is likely to remain unstable in the coming days. Of particular concern is the period from Friday night into Saturday morning, when North and Central Texas could again see freezing rain and ice accumulation. Such conditions could further worsen road safety and disrupt travel.

In Dallas, forecasters warn of the possibility of ice returning after rainfall on Friday, while Austin faces a similar risk of freezing rain during the same timeframe. In Houston, although the threat is lower, light icing toward the weekend cannot be ruled out as colder air moves south.

State weather officials have urged residents to exercise caution, avoid non-essential travel, and closely monitor weather updates over the next several days.

Meanwhile, due to deteriorating weather conditions that began on Friday, education authorities have announced school closures through Tuesday. Given the ongoing state of the roads and the forecast for renewed icing, further extensions of these closures are increasingly likely.



