Bullion bets: Archeologists become gold diggers at medieval excavation site

Archaeologists have discovered artefacts dating back thousands of years ago used for the production of gold and silver ingots from the site, known as Kilmocholmóg (Church of my Little Colman), which the researchers believe is a higher-status site, reported BBC.

David Weir of Craigavon Historical Society said the "three-week effort uncovered a greater insight into life at the location in the Kilmore Road area over thousands of years and It is looking very exciting."

"After last year's excavation, we were thinking it was a farmstead — which would have been great."

"But the finds that are turning up suggest that it is a higher status site. There is evidence of metal working, glass working and evidence that gold and silver ingots were being made here."

Archaeologist Stuart Alexander said he regarded activity on the site as extensive.

"Last year we only opened up a few very small trenches. But we've expanded out on that a lot more and we've found a lot more artefacts and archaeological features," he said while adding that "we are finding some prehistoric activity and early medieval activity."

"So in pre-history, we're looking at the Mesolithic which is about 8000BC right up to the early Christian period of about 400AD. It's not unusual on sites to find that people come back over time to the same places and use the same spots.”

"All archaeologists want to find gold and I am no different."

The excavation efforts are being carried out by as many as 300 volunteers part this year.

Holly Donaldson, a student, said it was her second opportunity to take part in these efforts.



"I saw it posted up last year but I never got around to doing it. But then I saw it posted up again this year again and I just decided to come along for a bit of fun to see what I could find."

"In 20 minutes he [fellow student] found the ingot mould where they would have poured in the molten ore and made the ingots," said Michael Higgins.

Last year's excavation went ahead after ground penetrating radar surveys carried out by Queen's University Belfast indicated stone features of interest.

The surveys were commissioned by Lurgan Township Heritage Scheme and funded in part by the Department for Communities Historic Environment Division.

The latest archaeological dig is to end Friday. Discoveries will then be analysed further for their significance. Later on, the search for funding to permit a third excavation at Kilmocholmóg will commence.