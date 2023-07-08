 
Holly Willoughby reveals mother-in-law’s passing with heartwarming tribute

By
Web Desk

|July 08, 2023

Holly Willoughby shares the news of her mother-in-laws death with emotional tribute
Holly Willoughby shares the news of her mother-in-law's death with emotional tribute

TV presenter Holly Willoughby shared the news of her mother-in-law's passing in an Instagram post on Saturday. In her post, the 42-year-old This Morning host fondly remembered her mother-in-law's.

Holly posted a selfie of the two beaming as they raised a glass together: “Sleep well Sandra… Nonna, Mother, Sister, friend… To know her was to know strength itself…”

“Raising four children after losing her husband, she then lost a son and more recently her sister… Thank you for your guidance, advice and bottomless Prosecco.”

“Thank you for raising the incredible man I'm married to… I see your strength everyday in our children… Be at peace…Love you.”

Holly’s friends shared condolences in the comments, with Vanessa Feltz writing: “I am so terribly sorry to hear of Sandra's passing.”

“I had such a memorable conversation with her. She exuded wisdom kindness and warmth. Sending love to you Dan and the whole family.”

Kate Thornton added: “Beautiful words for a truly beautiful and remarkable woman. I'm so sorry she's no longer with you. Sending my heartfelt condolences.”

Nicole Appleton wrote: “Ahh darling. Sending you all soo much love. Sandra was just wonderful.”

Craig Doyle, Holly's This Morning co-star said: “I am so sorry for your loss Holly. Condolences to Dan and all the family.”

