Iris Law turns head in mini dress at Wireless Festival in London

Iris Law is the daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost

On Friday, Iris Law attended the first day of the Wireless Festival in London, wearing a peach mini dress that highlighted her long legs. The 22-year-old model paired the thigh-skimming knitted dress with brown knee-high boots and long grey socks.

The dress had a cropped overlay, and Iris accessorized her look with a bright pink handbag and simple silver jewelry. She swept her blonde hair back and pinned it in place with a skeleton hand hair clip, opting for minimal makeup for the event. Iris is the daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost.

Iris seemed to be enjoying herself as she chatted with friends and sipped on a drink at the rap and hip-hop music festival held annually in Finsbury Park.

At one point, she enthusiastically threw her hands in the air and cheered alongside her pals. Throughout the event, Iris was spotted walking with a male companion.

Her relaxed appearance at the festival was a contrast to her recent stunning look at the Saint Laurent SS24 menswear collection presentation in Berlin, where she wore a plunging leather top.

Iris caught people's attention with her outfit, consisting of a maroon vest with a deep neckline that she tucked into a knee-length tan skirt.

She accentuated her waistline with a black belt and added a touch of allure with a pair of sheer tights. Completing the look, she wore black pointed-toe patent heels to give her extra height and her short blonde hair was styled neatly behind her ears, as is her signature.