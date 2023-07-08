 
Twitter account tracking Elon Musk's jet joins Threads

By
Tech desk

|July 08, 2023

Meta Threads app logo and Elon Musk Twitter account are seen in this illustration taken, July 7, 2023. — Reuters
Jack Sweeny, whose Twitter account got suspended for tracking Elon Musk's private jet in real-time, has now moved to Mark Zuckerberg's Threads.

"ElonJet has arrived to Threads!" read Sweeney's first post on Thursday from the new account handle @ElonMusksJet, which has over 22,000 followers at the time of the filing of this story. 

"I would like to post on Threads just as I do on Instagram," Sweeney, who has over 46,000 followers on the photo-and-video sharing app, told Insider

Sweeny, who is a college student, also said that he plans on posting manually, hoping Meta will allow auto-posting on Threads in future. 

In a veiled reference to his Twitter account's suspension, Sweeny on Wednesday wrote: "@zuck will I be allowed to stay." 

Previously, he had an account on Twitter where he used to post about the recent trackings of Musk's jet. It also tracked Zuckerberg's private jet before it got suspended in December 2022.

He had nearly 500,000 followers before his account got suspended. He started tracking Musk's plane in 2020 which gained attention from netizens. 

He also included in his tracking list other famous personalities like former US president Donald Trump, Taylor Swift, and Kim Kardashian. However, his accounts were suspended for violation of Twitter's rules. 

"Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation. This includes posting links to sites with real-time location info," Musk had said in a tweet.

"Legal action is being taken against Sweeney & organisations who supported harm to my family." he added. 

"I'm honestly hoping Twitter dies," Sweeney told Insider. "As I am hindered on there, you search for my name, seems I'm search banned."

However, he said that he has one issue with the Twitter's rival, Threads. 

"The only thing that I'm unhappy about with Instagram and Threads is that I can't get my hands on the @ElonJet handle even though no one has it," he said. 

