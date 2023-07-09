 
menu menu menu

Drake says ‘the world is being homophobic’ amid backlash over pink nails

By
Web Desk

|July 09, 2023

Drake says people are being homophobic again months after Rich Flex homophobic backlash
Drake says people are being homophobic again months after 'Rich Flex' homophobic backlash

After being seen with painted nails in a few behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram over the weekend, Drake is defending his choice to wear them.

The 36-year-old rapper, famous for his popular track Her Loss, shared a series of images with his fans, including one in which he is sporting pink nail polish.

"I don’t mind that we don’t talk. Rather be in your thoughts. Rather be on top of your list of 'what ifs' and not your list of 'and what nots,' " Drake captioned the post.

Lil Yachty praised Drake's huge diamond earrings in the photo's comment section, but Drake used the opportunity to playfully banter with his friend about his painted nails.

"GET OUT MY COMMENTS YOU TOLD ME TO PAINT MY NAILS SO I STOP BITING THEM AND NOW THE WORLD IS BEING HOMOPHOBIC FOR THE 1st TIME SINCE RICH FLEX…which wasn’t that long ago now that I think about it," Drake wrote. "Wait is the world homophobic? Smh."

In response, Lil Yachty, 25, said, "woo-sah brother, [you're] not supposed to have these episodes in public, it’s fine. They just don’t get u bro #UDIFFERENTAF."

Drake's recent remarks about his nails came a few months after he and 21 Savage dropped their single Rich Flex, which led fans playfully mocking the rapper for his playful tone on the track, insinuating that he was being flirtatious with his collaborator with the line, "21, can you do somethin' for me?"

Currently, Drake is hitting the road alongside 21 Savage, as they kicked off their It's All a Blur Tour in Chicago on Wednesday.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's business of 'trashing royal family' not running well?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's business of 'trashing royal family' not running well?
Jamie Foxx makes first public appearance since his undisclosed medical emergency

Jamie Foxx makes first public appearance since his undisclosed medical emergency
Kim Kardashian freaks out noticing mysterious shadow in background of her selfie

Kim Kardashian freaks out noticing mysterious shadow in background of her selfie
Kate Middleton, Prince William ready for another baby

Kate Middleton, Prince William ready for another baby
Prince Harry's shocking claims and 'secret' visa deal anger Americans

Prince Harry's shocking claims and 'secret' visa deal anger Americans
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hit by 'bad decisions' as partners leave video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hit by 'bad decisions' as partners leave
Dua Lipa channels her inner Barbie in all pink dress: ‘Come on Barbie, let’s go party’

Dua Lipa channels her inner Barbie in all pink dress: ‘Come on Barbie, let’s go party’
James Gunn says he wrote his cameo in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ for Stan Lee video

James Gunn says he wrote his cameo in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ for Stan Lee

‘Insidious: The Red Door’ trumps Indiana Jones 5 at U.S. box office video

‘Insidious: The Red Door’ trumps Indiana Jones 5 at U.S. box office
BTS’s 10th-anniversary memoir is officially out

BTS’s 10th-anniversary memoir is officially out
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith playfully tease son Jaden on his 25th birthday

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith playfully tease son Jaden on his 25th birthday
K-pop group Ateez’s agency apologizes for current controversy

K-pop group Ateez’s agency apologizes for current controversy
Tom Cruise reveals the weirdest myth about him to director Chris McQuarrie video

Tom Cruise reveals the weirdest myth about him to director Chris McQuarrie
Peter Nero, Grammy-winning pianist and Philly Pops conductor, dies at 89

Peter Nero, Grammy-winning pianist and Philly Pops conductor, dies at 89
Elton John receives touching tribute from Coldplay as iconic musician retires video

Elton John receives touching tribute from Coldplay as iconic musician retires
Security Guard who 'slapped' Britney Spears is 'a bully'

Security Guard who 'slapped' Britney Spears is 'a bully'
Prince William, Kate Middleton showed 'real connection' with PDA-filled kiss video

Prince William, Kate Middleton showed 'real connection' with PDA-filled kiss
Beyonce glitters in chains during Toronto stop of ‘Renaissance’ tour

Beyonce glitters in chains during Toronto stop of ‘Renaissance’ tour