Caitlyn Jenner approves of daughter Kendall Jenner’s new beau Bad Bunny

Caitlyn Jenner reportedly met Kendall Jenner’s new lover almost five months after they started dating because her opinion’s matter to her daughter.

According to Star Magazine, the Olympic gold medalist did not know what to expect before meeting the Puerto Rican rapper, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, but they “hit it off.”

"Caitlyn has always been protective of her kids, especially her daughters," the insider revealed before adding that Caitlyn "wasn't sure what to expect."

However, the two connected with each other over their Christian faith. "And Benito believes in fluid sexuality, so that resonated with Kendall's dad," the inside said.

Her dad’s approval was important for Kendall as the insider shared, "She's exceptionally close with her dad," before noting, "Caitlyn's opinion was important to her."

This comes after it was reported that the lovebirds’ romance has been heating up lately with the couple spending all of their time together when they are in Los Angeles.

As reported by OK! Magazine, a source spilled that the supermodel and the rapper have gotten really close in past few months.

While sharing insight into the couple’s relationship, the source said, "When they're in LA, they seemingly haven't slept separately in months."