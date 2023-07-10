 
menu menu menu

Women who 'changed the world': Ex-PM Benazir Bhutto, Malala Yousafzai feature in top French magazine

By
Web Desk

|July 10, 2023

Pakistans former prime minister Benazir Bhutto (left) and human rights activist Malala Yousafzai. — Twitter/Reuters/File
Pakistan's former prime minister Benazir Bhutto (left) and human rights activist Malala Yousafzai. — Twitter/Reuters/File

A recently published list in Marie Claire, a renowned French magazine, features two Pakistani women who, according to the publication, are "the kind of inspirational, powerful heroes who shook up the world as we know it."

The women are Pakistan's former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and Malala Yousafzai, a human rights activist.

Although Pakistan has proved itself in a number of fields, producing doctors, scientists, and scholars of international renown, very few women are considered among these ranks.

However, as society slowly but surely progresses, two Pakistani women have now gained international attention as being among the "most influential women".

The list published in Marie Claire in March featured 60 women, from women's rights activists and pioneers of racial equality to inventors, scientists, and world leaders.

Succinctly expressing the achievements of the former PPP leader, the website wrote: "Bhutto became the first woman prime minister of Pakistan in 1988. After a military coup overthrew her father's government, she inherited the leadership of the Pakistan People's Party.

"She pushed for open elections, and won, just three months after giving birth."

Moreover, describing Malala's achievements, it added: "Yousafzai survived a gunshot wound to the face by the Taliban, and has since become a spokesperson for human rights, education, and women's rights. In 2014, she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize."

The list in the illustrious women's magazine includes some of the world's most phenomenal women, who not only made their mark on the world and in their societies but were torchbearers in the struggle for women's empowerment across the globe.

Some of the women mentioned in the list include Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, Gloria Steinem, Jane Austen, Maya Angelou, Queen Elizabeth II and Indira Gandhi.   

More From Pakistan:

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui favours division of provinces

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui favours division of provinces
'Ringleader' of human trafficking gang behind tragic Greece, Libya shipwrecks arrested

'Ringleader' of human trafficking gang behind tragic Greece, Libya shipwrecks arrested
'Missing' Daily Jang reporter returns home

'Missing' Daily Jang reporter returns home
Programmes launched for Pakistanis to access education, training in US

Programmes launched for Pakistanis to access education, training in US
International Gandhara conference set to take place in Islamabad from July 11

International Gandhara conference set to take place in Islamabad from July 11
Ex-spymaster Faiz Hamid offered Senate chairmanship: Fazlur Rehman

Ex-spymaster Faiz Hamid offered Senate chairmanship: Fazlur Rehman
Heavy rains likely to hit Pakistan in next 24-48 hours

Heavy rains likely to hit Pakistan in next 24-48 hours
PTI rejects Ahsan Iqbal’s ‘irresponsible’ statement about China, CPEC

PTI rejects Ahsan Iqbal’s ‘irresponsible’ statement about China, CPEC
Pakistan ‘cautiously’ praises Afghan Taliban’s steps against cross-border terrorism

Pakistan ‘cautiously’ praises Afghan Taliban’s steps against cross-border terrorism
Seven dead, over a dozen injured in Jhelum gas cylinder blast

Seven dead, over a dozen injured in Jhelum gas cylinder blast
Pakistan on ‘alert’ after India releases water in River Ravi

Pakistan on ‘alert’ after India releases water in River Ravi
Daily Jang reporter picked up from Karachi

Daily Jang reporter picked up from Karachi
APPNA hosts key US figures at seminar in Dallas

APPNA hosts key US figures at seminar in Dallas
PM Shehbaz slams Imran Khan for launching ‘malicious’ campaign against army chief

PM Shehbaz slams Imran Khan for launching ‘malicious’ campaign against army chief
Murtaza Wahab suggests reviving British-era wells to prevent urban flooding in Karachi

Murtaza Wahab suggests reviving British-era wells to prevent urban flooding in Karachi
Switzerland could play role of catalyst to promote regional peace: Pakistan

Switzerland could play role of catalyst to promote regional peace: Pakistan
London court convicts PTI supporter for attacking Pakistan High Commission after May 9

London court convicts PTI supporter for attacking Pakistan High Commission after May 9
EU paying attention to ‘crackdown on PTI’ in Pakistan: envoy

EU paying attention to ‘crackdown on PTI’ in Pakistan: envoy