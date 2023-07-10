 
WhatsApp slightly tweaks user interface

By
Tech desk

July 10, 2023

A person holds a smartphone showing WhatsApp logo on the screen. — Reuters/File
A person holds a smartphone showing WhatsApp logo on the screen. — Reuters/File

The Meta-owned instant messaging platform, WhatsApp, is rolling out an enhanced interface to make the users' experience better, WABetaInfo reported.

The tweaked interface is finally available for iOS users who install the latest update of WhatsApp from the App Store.

The new redesigned interface will give the users a unique experience by offering a translucent tab and navigation bar.

It may be noted that a similar interface with a translucent effect was previously available to iOS 7 users but was discontinued for unknown reasons.

However, the translucent interface was rolled out for iPhone users with the latest version update on the App Store, the WhatsApp news tracker said, confirming the release.

"We can now confirm that a tweaked interface is finally available to more users with the latest update of the app from the App Store," it added.

— WABetaInfo
— WABetaInfo

As shown in the screenshot, the users could check if the translucent effect is available to them by opening any section of the app. However, restarting the app is a must after installing the update to make the update enabled.

Those who still haven't received the update may receive it in the coming weeks. 

