Several websites, including X, down as Cloudflare faces outage worldwide

Cloudflare on Tuesday suffered disruptions and triggered downtime on popular websites like X, as confirmed by the official Cloudflare Status page.

Cloudflare, a key provider of internet infrastructure and website security, suffered a major disruption on Tuesday, causing widespread outages across multiple platforms — including thousands of reports from users of social media site X.

The outage also briefly affected tracking service Down Detector.

Users encountered alerts flagging an internal server error on Cloudflare's network and were asked to try again after a few minutes.

Cloudflare acknowledged the issue in a series of updates, initially reporting "widespread 500 errors", dashboard and API failures, and what it described as “internal service degradation.” The company said several services were intermittently impacted as teams worked to restore functionality.

"We are working to understand the full impact and mitigate this problem. More updates to follow shortly," Cloudflare said in its early statements.

Later, the company reported signs of improvement: "We are seeing services recover, but customers may continue to observe higher-than-normal error rates as we continue remediation efforts."

Cybersecurity watchdog NetBlocks confirmed the global nature of the disruption, noting that the incident was not linked to any country-level internet shutdowns or filtering.

Cloudflare said it would continue providing updates as it moved toward full restoration of services.



