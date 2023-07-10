 
Kris Jenner flaunts real skin in glamorous Italian dinner date with Corey Gamble

By
Web Desk

|July 10, 2023

Kris Jenner was seen enjoying a fancy Italian dinner with her boyfriend Corey Gamble. Opting to show off her real skin, she looked glamorous.

Kris is known for her iconic makeup looks and filters but as she jetted off on holiday with Gamble, she ditched the foundation and false eyelashes.

( Image: Cobra Team / BACKGRID)
 ( Image: Cobra Team / BACKGRID)

The 67-year-old momager was captured wearing a halter neck dress along with a black shawl.

She was wearing a bracelet that matched her earrings and protected her eyes with black shades.

( Image: Cobra Team / BACKGRID)
 ( Image: Cobra Team / BACKGRID)

The snaps show her dining in alfresco along with her partner and the couple was accompanied by businessmen Davin Geffen and Michael Kives along with their partners. 

Her cheeks were flushing in the unedited snapshots, reports Mirror.

Michael, co-founder and managing partner of K5 Global, has dined with Kris previously as well, as he was recently spotted at Kendel Jenner's 818 tequila events.

Kris Jenner was later seen beside her daughter when they went to Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Puglia.

Kris has been under heavy fire from critics for over-editing her pictures for social media. She and her family are accused of editing their faces in their Hulu show.

Taking to Reddit, one of the fans wrote, "I had no idea that u can use filters when video graphing". 

Another wrote, "Can you guys believe they use filters on the show? I am in such disbelief."

