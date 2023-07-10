 
Kurram tribal clashes claim two more lives as death toll rises to nine

By
Web Desk

|July 10, 2023

Residents gather along a road as smoke billows after twin blasts at a market in Parachinar, capital of Kurram tribal district, on June 23, 2017. — AFP
  • Tribal clashes over community land dispute left at least nine dead.
  • District administration is making efforts to control the situation.
  • Federal minister Sajid Turi arrives in tribal district to broker ceasefire. 

The ongoing tribal clashes in the Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) over land dispute have claimed two more lives and injured 13 others.

The tribal clashes which erupted between tribes over a community land dispute last Friday have left at least nine people dead and over 50 injured during the last four days, according to police officials.

The district administration is making efforts to control the situation with the support of tribal elders and forces, the police added.

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi also arrived in the tribal district to broker a ceasefire between the warring sides.

At least five persons were killed and 30 others sustained injuries when armed men belonging to Bohshera and Dandar tribes traded fire over the land dispute on Friday.

Subsequently, two more persons were killed and eight others sustained injuries when clashes again erupted between tribes in various areas of Kurram tribal district on Sunday.

The district administration and police along with elders of the area had effected a ceasefire between the warring tribes and vacated their bunkers but clashes erupted in Khar Killay, Balishkhel, Pewar and Tari Mangal areas.

Local residents said that sporadic fire continued in which one person each was killed in Tari Manga and Khar Killay and Balishkhel while three and two others sustained injuries in these areas. Similarly, three persons were injured in the Pewar area.

Last week, Deputy Commissioner Syed Saiful Islam Shah and District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Imran said that the district administration and police along with elders of the area had again started efforts to effect a permanent ceasefire between the warring tribes.

They said that jirgas were being held to settle the dispute once and for all.

