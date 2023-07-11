BBC scandal: Youth defends top presenter, calls charges 'rubbish'

The young person denies allegations against the top BBC presenter involved in the scandal. The Independent.

The young person at the heart of a BBC presenter scandal has strongly refuted the allegations, declaring that nothing inappropriate or unlawful occurred between them and the accused presenter.

The teenager's lawyer conveyed this in a letter to the broadcaster, labelling the allegations published by The Sun as "rubbish." The Metropolitan Police confirmed that there is currently no investigation in progress, while BBC staff expressed their dissatisfaction with the broadcaster's handling of the situation.



The young person's lawyer noted, "For the avoidance of doubt, nothing inappropriate or unlawful has taken place between our client and the BBC personality, and the allegations reported in The Sun newspaper are 'rubbish.'"

The parents of the young person expressed their support for their child's claims and questioned the financial capacity to hire a lawyer. They stood by their allegations and emphasised their concern for their child's well-being, while also expressing disappointment that the young person had made a statement through their lawyer.

The controversy began with The Sun's report that the presenter had paid the young person £35,000 over a period of three years for explicit images. The allegations escalated when claims surfaced of panicked phone calls from the presenter to the complainant, urging them to stop the investigation.

While the Metropolitan Police are conducting further inquiries to determine if any criminal offences have occurred, the BBC is conducting its own internal investigations and cooperating with external authorities. The BBC has been in contact with the young person's family and has suspended the member of staff involved.

BBC director-general Tim Davie condemned the unfounded rumours circulating on the internet and reassured the public that the matter is being handled with urgency and care. He stressed the importance of establishing the facts swiftly and respecting individuals' right to privacy.

The scandal has led to false accusations on social media, with several BBC presenters, including Rylan Clark, Gary Lineker, Jeremy Vine, and Nicky Campbell, clarifying that they are not the presenter in question.

As the investigations unfold, it is crucial to approach the case with caution and allow due process to determine the truth. Prompt action and thorough investigations are vital to ensuring justice for all parties involved. The BBC is committed to handling the matter responsibly and swiftly, while external authorities will play a role where appropriate.