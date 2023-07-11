Nawaz moves to allay Fazl's concerns over Dubai parleys

JUI-F Molana Fazl-ur-Rehman (left) with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif during a seminar in Islamabad on April 17, 2018. — AFP

Zardari convinces Nawaz to hold elections on time.

Fazl calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif at PM House.

Nawaz asks PML-N to expedite election campaign.

ISLAMABAD/ LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has invited Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Emir Maulana Fazlur Rehman to Dubai after he expressed reservations about the former premier's meetings with coalition partners, The News reported.



The JUI-F chief has claimed that he was not taken into confidence on the Dubai huddles headed by Nawaz.

The PML-N supremo, currently in Saudi Arabia, will leave for Dubai instead of London, where he currently resides. Sources said that coalition partner Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari had convinced Nawaz to hold elections on time.

Meanwhile, Nawaz tasked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to woo Fazl about the Dubai meetings between the PML-N and PPP leadership.

Sources divulged that the JUI-F emir — the chief of the ruling parties alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) — accompanied by Minister for Communication Asad Mehmood, called on PM Shehbaz at the PM House on Monday.

The two spoke reportedly about the political climate in the country during the meeting. The premier apprised Fazl of the ruling alliance’s election strategy and the decisions made in Dubai.

Earlier, JUI-F spokesperson Aslam Ghauri had told the reporters that the entire PDM leadership did not know anything about the Dubai meeting, and it was not only their party who were unaware.

He also said that it was their right to raise their concerns regarding the matter, as JUI-F believes it will cause them political damage if the tenure of assemblies is extended.

Ghauri added that it was Zardari’s idea to remove Imran Khan by no-confidence motion, as they wanted to show street power and wanted elections. He said that it would be disclosed soon which powers were behind this idea to remove by no-confidence.

He said that JUI-F was in favour of holding elections soon after the removal of the PTI government and that Fazl confirmed PM Shehbaz’s statement regarding the dissolution of assemblies at the end of their tenure.

Nawaz asks PML-N to expedite polls campaign

Meanwhile, in a bid to prepare for the anticipated general election, which is likely to be held in October, PML-N supremo Nawaz directed his party’s stalwarts to accelerate their poll drive.

According to media reports, Nawaz recently made telephonic contacts with the key party members urging them to ramp up their election campaign efforts as the ruling party has indicated plans to dissolve the assembly in August, possibly on August 11 or 12.

During these contacts, it was decided that the PML-N would introduce fresh faces to invigorate the party’s image and strengthen its chances in the upcoming election.

Meanwhile, the process of ticket distribution is likely to be completed by August or September, enabling the party to field its candidates in a timely manner.

Simultaneously, deliberations are underway to determine the final date for Nawaz's return to Pakistan.

Currently, in Saudi Arabia, Nawaz has been engaging in meetings with influential leaders and consulting his legal team to strategise his comeback.