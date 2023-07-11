 
menu menu menu

ECP issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry

By
Nausheen Yusuf

|July 11, 2023

Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside the Pakistanâ€™s election commission building in Islamabad on August 2, 2022. — AFP/File
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside the Pakistanâ€™s election commission building in Islamabad on August 2, 2022. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: In a major development on Tuesday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and former party leader Fawad Chaudhry, in a case of contempt against the top polling body.

The ex-prime minister and his former close aide did not appear before the ECP despite being summoned in a personal capacity.

Last year, the top electoral body initiated contempt proceedings against the PTI leaders including the chief, former secretary general Asad Umar and Fawad, who then served as the senior vice president, for allegedly using foul language against the chief election commissioner. It has served several notices on them, asking them to appear in person and explain their point of view.

However, the PTI leaders did not appear before the ECP and later challenged its powers to initiate contempt proceedings under Section 10 of the Election Act 2017 in different high courts.

Section 10 of the election act states that the “election commission may exercise the same power as the high court to punish any person for contempt of court and the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003 (V of 2003), or any other law pertaining to contempt of court shall have effect accordingly[…]”

Earlier this year, the ECP filed a petition with the Supreme Court, seeking consolidation of all six petitions before one high court. In its decision, the top court said the ECP had been allowed to continue proceedings under Section 10 against the PTI leaders, but it barred the electoral body from giving final orders.

More to follow...

More From Pakistan:

Nawaz moves to address Fazl's concerns over Dubai meetings

Nawaz moves to address Fazl's concerns over Dubai meetings
Assemblies can be dissolved before August 13: Rana Sanaullah

Assemblies can be dissolved before August 13: Rana Sanaullah
Army assures govt of all-out support for economic stability

Army assures govt of all-out support for economic stability
If you have metal plumbing then avoid showering during rains

If you have metal plumbing then avoid showering during rains
Parvez Elahi urges LHC to grant him bail like Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Parvez Elahi urges LHC to grant him bail like Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Kurram tribal clashes claim two more lives as death toll rises to nine

Kurram tribal clashes claim two more lives as death toll rises to nine
Supreme Court returns Aun Chaudhry's plea seeking ban on PTI

Supreme Court returns Aun Chaudhry's plea seeking ban on PTI
Money laundering case: Court acquits Suleman Shehbaz

Money laundering case: Court acquits Suleman Shehbaz
West, Islamic bloc clash expected at UN body over Quran desecration

West, Islamic bloc clash expected at UN body over Quran desecration
Women who 'changed the world': Ex-PM Benazir Bhutto, Malala Yousafzai feature in top French magazine

Women who 'changed the world': Ex-PM Benazir Bhutto, Malala Yousafzai feature in top French magazine
Over 200 rescued in Shakargarh after excessive water from India floods River Ravi

Over 200 rescued in Shakargarh after excessive water from India floods River Ravi
May 9 violence: Imran Khan grilled by Islamabad police

May 9 violence: Imran Khan grilled by Islamabad police
Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui favours division of provinces

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui favours division of provinces
'Ringleader' of human trafficking gang behind tragic Greece, Libya shipwrecks arrested

'Ringleader' of human trafficking gang behind tragic Greece, Libya shipwrecks arrested
'Missing' Daily Jang reporter returns home

'Missing' Daily Jang reporter returns home
Programmes launched for Pakistanis to access education, training in US

Programmes launched for Pakistanis to access education, training in US
International Gandhara conference set to take place in Islamabad from July 11

International Gandhara conference set to take place in Islamabad from July 11
Ex-spymaster Faiz Hameed offered Senate chairmanship: Fazlur Rehman

Ex-spymaster Faiz Hameed offered Senate chairmanship: Fazlur Rehman