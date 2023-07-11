ECP issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry

Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside the Pakistanâ€™s election commission building in Islamabad on August 2, 2022. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: In a major development on Tuesday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and former party leader Fawad Chaudhry, in a case of contempt against the top polling body.



The ex-prime minister and his former close aide did not appear before the ECP despite being summoned in a personal capacity.



Last year, the top electoral body initiated contempt proceedings against the PTI leaders including the chief, former secretary general Asad Umar and Fawad, who then served as the senior vice president, for allegedly using foul language against the chief election commissioner. It has served several notices on them, asking them to appear in person and explain their point of view.



However, the PTI leaders did not appear before the ECP and later challenged its powers to initiate contempt proceedings under Section 10 of the Election Act 2017 in different high courts.

Section 10 of the election act states that the “election commission may exercise the same power as the high court to punish any person for contempt of court and the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003 (V of 2003), or any other law pertaining to contempt of court shall have effect accordingly[…]”

Earlier this year, the ECP filed a petition with the Supreme Court, seeking consolidation of all six petitions before one high court. In its decision, the top court said the ECP had been allowed to continue proceedings under Section 10 against the PTI leaders, but it barred the electoral body from giving final orders.

