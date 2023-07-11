Ryan Gosling gives shoutout to partner Eva Mendes at 'Barbie' premiere

Ryan Gosling is Eva Mendes' rumoured husband

Ryan Gosling gave a special shoutout to his longtime partner Eva Mendes at the Barbie premiere held in Los Angeles.

However, Eva could not attend the big event with Ryan due to unknown reasons, but he made her presence known with a pendant.

Ryan, literally, kept his dream girl close to his heart as he wore a pink-coloured letter ‘E’ pendant along with a pink-coloured pantsuit at the premiere.

He unbuttoned the top button of his shirt so that the letter 'E' could be seen vividly.

When the first look of Barbie came out, the 49-year-old actress showed great support for Ryan’s character Ken by posting a picture that featured him wearing a denim outfit and Ken-branded boxers.

She captioned the picture: “So. F. Funny. So. F. Good. So F excited for you to see this … #Thatsmyken.”

The photo immediately garnered major attention on social media. She also discussed the posted picture in an interview, reports People.

"It's a funny photo and he's trying to be funny, so it worked on all levels," she told the hosts. "But when I saw it, when he sent it to me from work, I was like, 'Can I please have that underwear? Please, I never ask for anything.”

“So, anyway, I do have it. I'm wearing it right now,” she continued, adding that she feels like Gosling has started a “Ken-aissance.”