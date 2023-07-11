 
Palace reacts to reports Joe Biden broke royal protocol with King Charles

By
Web Desk

|July 11, 2023

Buckingham Palace has reacted to the reports Joe Biden broke royal protocol while meeting King Charles at Windsor Castle on Monday.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s friend and royal expert Omid Scobie, citing a royal source, tweeted “Contrary to false reporting that @JoeBiden broke royal protocol, Buckingham Palace source says King Charles is "entirely comfortable with that kind of contact."

Scobie further quoted the insider as saying, “And pointed out the close contact was a "wonderful symbol of warmth and affection" between the pair and their nations.”

Britain’s King Charles gave the US President a royal welcome at Windsor Castle as they held meeting for the first time since Biden missed coronation.

As the US President’s car arrived at Windsor Castle, King Charles greeted Biden with a handshake.

At one point during the meeting, Biden could be seen placing his hand on King Charles back.

The gesture prompted speculation that the US president broke royal protocol, as protocol experts have previously warned against initiating “personal physical contact with a member of the royal family” unless they do so first.

