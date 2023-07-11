Pakistani qawwali group delights British audiences

Faisalabad's qawwal group can be seen performing in this undated image. — Reporter

LONDON: Faisalabad's exciting new Pakistani music act is taking the United Kingdom by storm.

Chahat Mahmood Ali Qawwali group recently arrived for a six-month tour and have quickly got a lot of high-profile bookings, including the Birmingham mela, attended by thousands at Cannon Hill Park on August 6. They recently performed at the wedding of leading British politician Khalid Mahmood's daughter, which attracted a huge cross-generational audience.

On August 20, they will perform at the Caird Hall in Dundee as part of the Pakistan Independence Day celebrations organised by the Multicultural Association Scotland.

The group, led by the father and son duo of Chahat and Mahmood Ali, has previously played alongside major qawwali singers like Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Faiz Ali Faiz.

The group is proud to represent Pakistan and Qawwali music in the UK.

"It is a great honour to be touring the UK because the diverse audiences here, really value music, artists, and music tradition. They also appreciate new talent and have been responsible for turning so many greats like, the late great Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Saab, into huge international stars," said Chahat Ali.

Young singing sensation, Chahat's father, Mahmood, echoed those sentiments and is proud of the great strides his group is making.

Having worked with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for 10 years and learned from Rahat's late father, Farrukh Fateh Ali Khan, Mahmood has previously toured the world.

He is using that experience to propel his exciting group to great heights. They will make a big London debut on August 18 at Stratford Town Hall in Newham for a concert that celebrates South Asian Heritage Month.

The group will top the bill with music legend Apache Indian at the free community concert.

Leading British Asian promoter Abid Iqbal is responsible for bringing the Chahat Mahmood Ali Qawwali over to the UK.

With over 20 years of experience, he has consistently promoted Pakistani Sufi talent across the UK and organised Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's first British tour.

He told Geo News: "I only work with the very best and Chahat Mahmood Ali qawwal are exactly that. They are a great combination of experience, incredible ability, great musicianship, and amazing humility.

They are phenomenal on stage and the response we have been getting has been amazing. I promise you will be hearing a lot more from them in the years ahead. They are doing Pakistan proud."