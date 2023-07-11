N Korea slams US decision to supply Ukraine with cluster bombs

Members of the South Korean Air Force prepared to load cluster bombs onto a fighter during an exercise in August at an air base in Suwon, South Korea. — Reuters/File

Expressing support for Russia’s war efforts, North Korea on Tuesday slammed the United States' (US) decision to supply Ukraine with cluster munitions.

In a statement, Pyongyang Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said, "The US has made a very dangerous choice by deciding to offer such lethal weapons to Ukraine."

The move "brings to light once again its true colors as destroyer of peace regarding aggression and massacre as its national policy and mode of existence", the official Korean Central News Agency said quoting Hui.

Hui went on to demand Washington halt its plans.

Adding that the North Korean government and its people "extend firm support and solidarity" to Russia, she said Moscow would achieve victory in the end, AFP reported.

It was the latest message of support from Pyongyang to Moscow since the beginning of the fighting in Ukraine, which it has described as a US "proxy war" to destroy Russia.

As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, Russia has long held the line against increasing pressure on North Korea, which is under wide-ranging UN and Western sanctions over its nuclear weapons and missile programmes.