Users blame Zuckerberg's Threads for draining mobile battery

|July 11, 2023

Meta's Threads app logo is seen in this illustration taken July 4, 2023. — Reuters
Threads, the new social media app which was launched by Mark Zuckerberg as a rival to Elon Musk's Twitter, started draining the mobile batteries, claimed several users. 

The app surpassed 100 million users in just five days after its launch with many famous personalities migrating there. 

While many users are enjoying the new app, several others claimed that Threads was draining their smartphone's battery, NDTV reported. 

A number of users, frustrated by the issue, took to Twitter to discuss the problem. One of them said that Threads is killing their phone's battery at a "lightning-fast" speed.

One of the users showed a list of applications consuming the battery and Threads was on the top of the list. The app used around 53% of the phone's energy followed by Twitter which used only 12%. 

Even though many users made similar claims, Meta is still yet to comment on the issue. 

However, the number of users has been surging since the launch of Threads. According to New York Post, Twitter's traffic fell by 11% as compared to the same period last year. 

Threads has been joined by 100 million people in just five days, dethroning ChatGPT to become the fastest online platform to hit the milestone. 

Meanwhile, Twitter has announced that it would sue Meta, alleging that it used its trade secrets and other confidential information. 

Elon Musk's lawyer Alex Spiro has also accused Zuckerberg of "unlawful misappropriation of Twitter's trade secrets and other intellectual property".

Meta responded to the accusations by saying that the engineering team at Threads does not include any former Twitter employees.

