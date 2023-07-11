Andrea Evans' co-star John Loprieno remembers her ‘blissfully comedic’ presence

Andrea Evan's ' One Life to Live' co-star looks back on their finest memories together

Following the confirmation of Andrea Evans' death from cancer on Sunday, as reported by PEOPLE on Monday, John Loprieno, one of her closest costars and her on-screen love interest in One Life to Live, paid tribute to her.

Loprieno, who portrayed Evans' character Tina Lord's on-and-off husband Cord Roberts on the popular soap opera, told PEOPLE: "Working with Andrea Evans was one of the highlights of my acting career.”

"From the day that she first welcomed me to the set of One Life to Live, through the final reunion episodes that we shot when the show was ending, Andrea continued to be a generous, blissfully comedic and insightful scene partner," he recalled.

Recalling his fondest memory of Evans, John Loprieno reminisced about one of his earliest appearances on One Life to Live, the soap opera which debuted in 1968 and concluded in 2013.

"I think my finest memory of performing with Andrea was not standing in our bathing suits in the Iguazu Falls in Brazil but working on the Banner newspaper office set on rolling chairs in a playfully choreographed love scene that was directed by legend David Pressman," he shared.

"It was one of my earliest appearances on the show. The magic in the room was palpable, and it offered promises of the great fun that was to be created and enjoyed in the years that followed.”

“We will all miss Andrea and her mischievous looks toward [the] camera at the end of the scene."