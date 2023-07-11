 
menu menu menu

Andrea Evans' co-star John Loprieno remembers her ‘blissfully comedic’ presence

By
Web Desk

|July 11, 2023

Andrea Evans One Life to Live co-star looks back on their finest memories together
Andrea Evan's ' One Life to Live' co-star looks back on their finest memories together

Following the confirmation of Andrea Evans' death from cancer on Sunday, as reported by PEOPLE on Monday, John Loprieno, one of her closest costars and her on-screen love interest in One Life to Live, paid tribute to her.

Loprieno, who portrayed Evans' character Tina Lord's on-and-off husband Cord Roberts on the popular soap opera, told PEOPLE: "Working with Andrea Evans was one of the highlights of my acting career.”

"From the day that she first welcomed me to the set of One Life to Live, through the final reunion episodes that we shot when the show was ending, Andrea continued to be a generous, blissfully comedic and insightful scene partner," he recalled.

Recalling his fondest memory of Evans, John Loprieno reminisced about one of his earliest appearances on One Life to Live, the soap opera which debuted in 1968 and concluded in 2013.

"I think my finest memory of performing with Andrea was not standing in our bathing suits in the Iguazu Falls in Brazil but working on the Banner newspaper office set on rolling chairs in a playfully choreographed love scene that was directed by legend David Pressman," he shared.

"It was one of my earliest appearances on the show. The magic in the room was palpable, and it offered promises of the great fun that was to be created and enjoyed in the years that followed.”

“We will all miss Andrea and her mischievous looks toward [the] camera at the end of the scene."  

More From Entertainment:

Rami Malek gets cozy with Emma Corrin amid rumors of split with Lucy Boynton

Rami Malek gets cozy with Emma Corrin amid rumors of split with Lucy Boynton
'Meghan Markle could become governor of California'

'Meghan Markle could become governor of California'

CEO of K-pop group Fifty Fifty's agency pleads for members to return video

CEO of K-pop group Fifty Fifty's agency pleads for members to return
K-pop group Monsta X’s Joohoney to enlist on July 24 video

K-pop group Monsta X’s Joohoney to enlist on July 24
Lewis Hamilton compared to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Lewis Hamilton compared to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
K-909 responds to reports of K-pop group NMIXX’s concert disasters video

K-909 responds to reports of K-pop group NMIXX’s concert disasters
Rock icon Ozzy Osborne pulls out of Power Trip festival due to health concerns video

Rock icon Ozzy Osborne pulls out of Power Trip festival due to health concerns
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman film epic action scene for ‘Deadpool 3’ video

Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman film epic action scene for ‘Deadpool 3’
Cara Delevingne enjoys Wimbledon with partner Minke

Cara Delevingne enjoys Wimbledon with partner Minke
Queen Camilla celebrates 15th anniversary of First Story

Queen Camilla celebrates 15th anniversary of First Story
Conor McGregor is spotted at beach with pregnant fiancée

Conor McGregor is spotted at beach with pregnant fiancée
Jonah Hill is seen for first time since drama with ex-girlfriend

Jonah Hill is seen for first time since drama with ex-girlfriend
‘Hollyoaks’ star Chelsee Healey reveals she’s pregnant

‘Hollyoaks’ star Chelsee Healey reveals she’s pregnant
Timothee Chalamet debuts as Wonka in first trailer for new film

Timothee Chalamet debuts as Wonka in first trailer for new film
Zara McDermott first ‘Love Island’ star to appear on ‘Strictly’

Zara McDermott first ‘Love Island’ star to appear on ‘Strictly’
Robert Downey Jr reflects on his ‘baffling’ relationship with public

Robert Downey Jr reflects on his ‘baffling’ relationship with public
Beyonce dazzles on stage during her Renaissance tour in mesh diamond-embellished dress

Beyonce dazzles on stage during her Renaissance tour in mesh diamond-embellished dress
Ryan Gosling channels his inner singer in moving song ‘Just Ken’ video

Ryan Gosling channels his inner singer in moving song ‘Just Ken’