'Meghan Markle could become governor of California'

Meghan Markle could become the "Governor of California", said Former royal butler Paul Burrell.



According to express.co.uk. Burrell, 65, who worked for the late Princess Diana for 10 years, said it would be wrong to underestimate the Duchess of Sussex.

Speaking about the former US actress in an interview with Slingo, he said, "Don't underestimate Meghan, she's ambitious."

He added, "And what if she became Governor of California and lords it over Hollywood."

Asked whether Meghan and Harry could become a "power couple", Burrell said, "It's not so far-fetched because they have to keep going on, they have to keep reinventing themselves because if they don't, that brand is going to disappear, the Sussex brand will disappear."

The former butler then mentioned actor Arnold Schwarzenegger who has served as governorship.

Sharing advice for Harry and Meghan, he asked them to consider going to "do some public service", emphasising that "it's time".



Meghan and Harry are settled in California stepping down as working members of the British royal family in January 2020.

