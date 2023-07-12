'Top Chef' names Padma Lakshmi successor

Padma Lakshmi was the judge of 'Top Chef' for 17 years

The Top Chef is replacing the outgoing judge, Padma Lakshmi, with a familiar face: Kristen Kish, the winner of season 10.

The champion chef, now judge, will share the seat with Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons on the panel for season 21, as Bravo announced.

"Top Chef' is where I started my journey — first as a competing chef, then a guest judge and now as host, I have the honor of helping to continue to build this brand," the 40-year-old added.

"I'm thrilled to sit alongside Gail and Tom as we get to know new incredible chefs and see what they cook up. It feels like coming home," Kish said.

The top executive of NBCUniversal, Ryan Flynn, also heaped praise on the chef, saying, "She's an acclaimed chef and her experience as a cheftestant, winner and judge, alongside her culinary curiosity, makes Kristen the perfect host for the next chapter of 'Top Chef' as we take on a new region of the country we haven't explored."