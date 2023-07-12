Billie Eilish transforms into Barbie for new music video

 
Billie Eilish transformed herself into a Barbie for her new music video.

The Grammy winner music icon can be seen adopting a 1960s-style blonde ponytail inspired by a Mattel doll.

Taking to Instagram, the singer announced her new music video for What Was I Made For, the song produced by her for the upcoming Barbie movie.

Billie posted a photo on Instagram in which she can be seen in a buttoned-up yellow top in an old-fashioned manner along with matching earrings in the grainy filtered photo.

She captioned the photo, "What Was I Made For?” SONG AND VIDEO COMING THIS THURSDAAAAAAYYYYY!!!!! EEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!! I caaaaaaaan’t... "

People magazine reported that Eilish shared several throwback photos of herself with Barbies on Instagram along with announcing that she is the latest musician to be featured on the movie's star-studded soundtrack.

The Bad Guy singer wrote, "AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!! What Was I Made For? "COMING OUT JULY 13 AT 7 AM PT. !!!!!!!!!!"

"GET READY TO SOB," she wrote while tagging her brother and music-producer partner Finneas, adding "WE MADE THIS SONG FOR BARBIE AND IT MEANS THE ABSOLUTE WORRRRLLLD TO ME. THIS MOVIE IS GONNA CHANGE UR LIVES AND HOPEFULLY, THE SONG WILL TOO."

Contrary to her music video, Eilish's hair was jet-black at the movie's premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday. 

