Adam Levine playfully teases his wife's hair by comparing it to their dog's coat

Adam Levine playfully teases his wife Behati Prinsloo about her hair, drawing attention to their dog's resemblance.

The lead singer of Maroon 5, aged 44, took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday to share a photo of his 35-year-old model wife snuggled up with their pet dog. In jest, he humorously pointed out the resemblance between Prinsloo's beautifully balayage blonde locks and the tan and chocolate brown coat of their furry companion.

With a touch of playful banter, Levine captioned the photo, "Same colorist," accompanied by three fire emojis. Demonstrating her good-natured response to her husband's teasing, Prinsloo shared the same image on her own Instagram Story.

However, her version included the uncropped picture, revealing her and the Leonberger breed dog cozily resting in bed. The adorable canine had recently become a cherished member of their family earlier in the year.

Captioning her post, Prinsloo wrote, "Twins," indicating her amusement at the comparison. While poking fun at his wife's hair color, Levine himself is no stranger to experimenting with his own appearance. Throughout the years, he has been seen sporting various hair colors, ranging from platinum blonde to pink and even ice blue.