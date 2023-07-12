 
menu menu menu

Adam Levine playfully teases his wife's hair by comparing it to their dog's coat

By
Web Desk

|July 12, 2023

Adam Levine playfully teases his wifes hair by comparing it to their dogs coat
Adam Levine playfully teases his wife's hair by comparing it to their dog's coat

Adam Levine playfully teases his wife Behati Prinsloo about her hair, drawing attention to their dog's resemblance. 

The lead singer of Maroon 5, aged 44, took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday to share a photo of his 35-year-old model wife snuggled up with their pet dog. In jest, he humorously pointed out the resemblance between Prinsloo's beautifully balayage blonde locks and the tan and chocolate brown coat of their furry companion.

With a touch of playful banter, Levine captioned the photo, "Same colorist," accompanied by three fire emojis. Demonstrating her good-natured response to her husband's teasing, Prinsloo shared the same image on her own Instagram Story. 

However, her version included the uncropped picture, revealing her and the Leonberger breed dog cozily resting in bed. The adorable canine had recently become a cherished member of their family earlier in the year.

Captioning her post, Prinsloo wrote, "Twins," indicating her amusement at the comparison. While poking fun at his wife's hair color, Levine himself is no stranger to experimenting with his own appearance. Throughout the years, he has been seen sporting various hair colors, ranging from platinum blonde to pink and even ice blue.

More From Entertainment:

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher comes under fire for selfie with Kim Kardashian

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher comes under fire for selfie with Kim Kardashian

All about Leslie Van Houten and her role in the Manson family murders

All about Leslie Van Houten and her role in the Manson family murders
Meghan Markle’s planning a Hollywood return ‘of the ages’

Meghan Markle’s planning a Hollywood return ‘of the ages’
Lizzo debuts hijab look as fans welcome her to Perth

Lizzo debuts hijab look as fans welcome her to Perth
Meghan Markle reacts to Kate Middleton's speech in viral video video

Meghan Markle reacts to Kate Middleton's speech in viral video
Piers Morgan congratulates Meghan Markle, Prince Harry for award nomination video

Piers Morgan congratulates Meghan Markle, Prince Harry for award nomination
Meghan Markle's sister also pursued career in acting

Meghan Markle's sister also pursued career in acting

Kevin Costner demands estranged wife pay his legal fees as she challenges prenup

Kevin Costner demands estranged wife pay his legal fees as she challenges prenup
Zayn Malik addresses conflict with Yolanda Hadid: Watch

Zayn Malik addresses conflict with Yolanda Hadid: Watch
Meghan Markle needs to ‘cut ties’ with husband Prince Harry video

Meghan Markle needs to ‘cut ties’ with husband Prince Harry
Matt Damon opens up about ‘falling into a depression’ due to a particular movie

Matt Damon opens up about ‘falling into a depression’ due to a particular movie
Emmy Awards put on hold due to SAG and WGA strike: Report

Emmy Awards put on hold due to SAG and WGA strike: Report
Raven-Symoné not happy over Hollywood trend of using Ozempic for weight loss

Raven-Symoné not happy over Hollywood trend of using Ozempic for weight loss
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s popularity is ‘only thanks to scandal’: report video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s popularity is ‘only thanks to scandal’: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no brand left’ to sell: ‘It’s very hard’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no brand left’ to sell: ‘It’s very hard’
Czech-born French writer, Milan Kundera breathes his last at 94

Czech-born French writer, Milan Kundera breathes his last at 94
Kate Middleton ‘refuses’ to let Meghan Markle ‘trash’ the Royal Family? video

Kate Middleton ‘refuses’ to let Meghan Markle ‘trash’ the Royal Family?
Gal Gadot praises 'delicious, colorful, fun' Barbie movie at world premiere video

Gal Gadot praises 'delicious, colorful, fun' Barbie movie at world premiere