Britney Spears calls out radio station over Vegas incident remarks: Watch

Britney Spears has recently called out a radio station after they made “spiteful” remarks over her encounter with Victor Wembanyama's security guard last week in Las Vegas.



On July 11, the pop star to Instagram and posted a video in which she addressed the incident, stating she was “knocked down” by fans earlier during her heydays but claimed her security “never hit anyone”.

“I heard on the news this radio station talking smack that’s why I'm addressing it. Saying that I deserve to be smacked. Security was doing their job and protecting their client,” said the 41-year-old in the clip.

The Baby One More Time hit-maker continued, “I've been with the most famous people in the world. *NSYNC at one time. Girls would like literally throw themselves at them.”

The songstress disclosed, “I was knocked down by like three 12-year-olds trying to get my picture. My security not one time touched them or even came near them.”

“Point being is I didn't appreciate the people saying that I deserved to be hit. Because no woman ever deserves to be hit,” asserted the Toxic crooner.

In the end, Britney clarified that she “tapped” the basketball player “on the back” before “getting hit”.

Britney also added that she did “receive an apology from the security guard on her table “30 minutes later” but now she “wants to receive a public apology”.

It is pertinent to mention that the singer has already restricted her comments section on photo-sharing app.

Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Police Department’s investigation revealed that the singer had been one “to hit herself in the face” after the security guard protected the player by pushing Britney’s hand off him.