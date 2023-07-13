Ncuti Gatwa says it ‘was very hard’ to tell intimate stories in ‘Sex Education’

Despite Sex Education being one of Netflix's most popular shows, Ncuti Gatwa hasn't found every aspect of being a part of it enjoyable.

In a Rolling Stone UK cover story published on Monday, the 30-year-old actor disclosed that his time on the show "wasn't always joyful." He also admitted that he struggled with the show's creative direction at times.



“It was very hard; it was such a big show,” the Barbie actor told the publication ahead of the September premiere of the final season of the show.

“When you’re telling stories that haven’t been seen before, there’s always a battle as to how to tell them. It wasn’t always joyous. I feel like we’ve outgrown it and we’ve given everything we can to it.”

Last week, the streaming giant revealed that the fourth and final season of the teen drama will debut on September 21.

In a teaser for the upcoming season, Ncuti Gatwa's character, Eric Effiong, appears crestfallen as his best friend Otis Milburn (played by Asa Butterfield) delivers a speech to their schoolmates.

In his interview with Rolling Stone UK, Gatwa also talked about his conservative parents' views on the show's sexually explicit content, which isn't surprising given the abundance of sex scenes in the series.

“We don’t really speak about it, but they have seen it,” he said. “I didn’t want them to, but I couldn’t stop them. And they are very supportive, thankfully.”

All three seasons of Sex Education can now be streamed on Netflix.