 
menu menu menu

Ncuti Gatwa says it ‘was very hard’ to tell intimate stories in ‘Sex Education’

By
Web Desk

|July 13, 2023

Despite Sex Education being one of Netflix's most popular shows, Ncuti Gatwa hasn't found every aspect of being a part of it enjoyable. 

In a Rolling Stone UK cover story published on Monday, the 30-year-old actor disclosed that his time on the show "wasn't always joyful." He also admitted that he struggled with the show's creative direction at times.

“It was very hard; it was such a big show,” the Barbie actor told the publication ahead of the September premiere of the final season of the show. 

“When you’re telling stories that haven’t been seen before, there’s always a battle as to how to tell them. It wasn’t always joyous. I feel like we’ve outgrown it and we’ve given everything we can to it.”

Last week, the streaming giant revealed that the fourth and final season of the teen drama will debut on September 21.

In a teaser for the upcoming season, Ncuti Gatwa's character, Eric Effiong, appears crestfallen as his best friend Otis Milburn (played by Asa Butterfield) delivers a speech to their schoolmates.

In his interview with Rolling Stone UK, Gatwa also talked about his conservative parents' views on the show's sexually explicit content, which isn't surprising given the abundance of sex scenes in the series.

“We don’t really speak about it, but they have seen it,” he said. “I didn’t want them to, but I couldn’t stop them. And they are very supportive, thankfully.”

All three seasons of Sex Education can now be streamed on Netflix.

More From Entertainment:

Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy ‘can’t wait’ to see ‘Barbie’ in cinema video

Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy ‘can’t wait’ to see ‘Barbie’ in cinema

Meghan Markle's legal troubles are far from over

Meghan Markle's legal troubles are far from over

‘It’s a vulnerable time for me’: Reese Witherspoon opens up about divorce from Jim Toth

‘It’s a vulnerable time for me’: Reese Witherspoon opens up about divorce from Jim Toth
Meghan and Harry snubbed by 2013 Emmy nominations

Meghan and Harry snubbed by 2013 Emmy nominations

Full list of Emmy Awards nominations

Full list of Emmy Awards nominations

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher comes under fire for selfie with Kim Kardashian

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher comes under fire for selfie with Kim Kardashian

All about Leslie Van Houten and her role in the Manson family murders

All about Leslie Van Houten and her role in the Manson family murders
Meghan Markle’s planning a Hollywood return ‘of the ages’

Meghan Markle’s planning a Hollywood return ‘of the ages’
Lizzo debuts hijab look as fans welcome her to Perth

Lizzo debuts hijab look as fans welcome her to Perth
Meghan Markle reacts to Kate Middleton's speech in viral video video

Meghan Markle reacts to Kate Middleton's speech in viral video
Piers Morgan congratulates Meghan Markle, Prince Harry for award nomination video

Piers Morgan congratulates Meghan Markle, Prince Harry for award nomination
Meghan Markle's sister also pursued career in acting

Meghan Markle's sister also pursued career in acting

Kevin Costner demands estranged wife pay his legal fees as she challenges prenup

Kevin Costner demands estranged wife pay his legal fees as she challenges prenup
Zayn Malik addresses conflict with Yolanda Hadid: Watch

Zayn Malik addresses conflict with Yolanda Hadid: Watch
Meghan Markle needs to ‘cut ties’ with husband Prince Harry video

Meghan Markle needs to ‘cut ties’ with husband Prince Harry
Matt Damon opens up about ‘falling into a depression’ due to a particular movie

Matt Damon opens up about ‘falling into a depression’ due to a particular movie
Emmy Awards put on hold due to SAG and WGA strike: Report

Emmy Awards put on hold due to SAG and WGA strike: Report
Raven-Symoné not happy over Hollywood trend of using Ozempic for weight loss

Raven-Symoné not happy over Hollywood trend of using Ozempic for weight loss