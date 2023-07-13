 
menu menu menu

Riley Keough shares bittersweet photo of late mom and brother: 'Missing you both'

By
Web Desk

|July 13, 2023

Riley Keough shares bittersweet photo of late mom and brother: Missing you both
 Riley Keough shares bittersweet photo of late mom and brother: 'Missing you both'

Riley Keough, an actress cum director, remembered her late brother and mom just after the tragic third death anniversary of the actress's brother. 

Riley's brother, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide on July 12, 2020, at the age of 27. 

Tuesday marked six months after her mother, Lisa Marie Presley's passing, died earlier this year at the age of 54.

Taking to Instagram stories, Riley posted a black and white picture of her late mother and younger brother. 

The picture featured Lisa and Benjamin with Benjamin posing a cheeky expression for the camera while being behind his mother.

Riley captioned the post, "Missing you both (red heart emoji)".                    

Riley Keough shares bittersweet photo of late mom and brother: Missing you both

In an interview with People magazine in December, Riley said, "My mother is certainly an inspiration to me" while declaring her as a "very strong and smart woman".

She continued, "I was raised by somebody who did their own thing and didn't really care what other people thought. She was definitely inspirational to me."

Describing the traumatic experience she went through after her brother's death, Riley said, "a year of feeling like I was thrown into the ocean and couldn't swim."

Despite Tuesday being a highly poignant day for Riley, it also brought a couple of happy events for her in the form of the premier of her directional debut film War Pony's trailer.

The actress also got her first-ever Emmy nomination for outstanding actress in a limited series for her role in Daisy Jones & The Six. 

More From Entertainment:

Billie Eilish delights fans as she releases new music video

Billie Eilish delights fans as she releases new music video
Victoria Monet unleashes her inner jaguar with debut headlining 'The Jaguar Tour'

Victoria Monet unleashes her inner jaguar with debut headlining 'The Jaguar Tour'
King Charles' wife Camilla cracks hilarious joke as she visits Wimbledon

King Charles' wife Camilla cracks hilarious joke as she visits Wimbledon
75th Emmy Awards nominations unveiled amidst Hollywood strikes concerns

75th Emmy Awards nominations unveiled amidst Hollywood strikes concerns
The Kardashians grow furious over Kim Kardashian career choice

The Kardashians grow furious over Kim Kardashian career choice
Javier Bardem joins Brad Pitt's Formula One film cast

Javier Bardem joins Brad Pitt's Formula One film cast
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry urged to 'dig deep to show grit' after Emmy snub

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry urged to 'dig deep to show grit' after Emmy snub
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle choose wrong track to get success?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle choose wrong track to get success?
Usher's ex-wife set out to drain Lake Lanier over son's death

Usher's ex-wife set out to drain Lake Lanier over son's death
Rod Stewart surprises fans by inviting 94-year-old sister on stage during UK tour finale

Rod Stewart surprises fans by inviting 94-year-old sister on stage during UK tour finale
Taylor Swift dodges flying objects thrown at her during The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift dodges flying objects thrown at her during The Eras Tour
Ncuti Gatwa says it ‘was very hard’ to tell intimate stories in ‘Sex Education’ video

Ncuti Gatwa says it ‘was very hard’ to tell intimate stories in ‘Sex Education’
Magazine cover featuring Kate Middleton, Prince George irks supporters

Magazine cover featuring Kate Middleton, Prince George irks supporters

King Charles and Queen Camilla received precious gifts after Scottish coronation

King Charles and Queen Camilla received precious gifts after Scottish coronation
Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy ‘can’t wait’ to see ‘Barbie’ in cinema video

Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy ‘can’t wait’ to see ‘Barbie’ in cinema

Meghan Markle's legal troubles are far from over

Meghan Markle's legal troubles are far from over

‘It’s a vulnerable time for me’: Reese Witherspoon opens up about divorce from Jim Toth

‘It’s a vulnerable time for me’: Reese Witherspoon opens up about divorce from Jim Toth
Meghan and Harry snubbed by 2013 Emmy nominations

Meghan and Harry snubbed by 2013 Emmy nominations