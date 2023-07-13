 
menu menu menu

'Vanderpump Rules' bags Emmy nominations after 'Scandoval'

By
Web Desk

|July 13, 2023

It was Vanderpump Rules first ever Emmy nominations
It was 'Vanderpump Rules' first ever Emmy nominations

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's breakup has led Vanderpump Rules ratings to shoot through the roof, caused a national debate, and now gets two Emmy nods.

The prestigious award has nominated the Bravo show in the outstanding unstructured reality program category. It will compete with Deadliest Catch, Life Below Zero, RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked, and Welcome to Wrexham for the sought-after award.

Another nomination of the Bravo show was for picture editing for an unstructured reality program.

The show's creator Lisa Vanderpump celebrated the massive honor on Instagram, "Congratulations to everyone who has poured their heart and soul into this show for the past decade!"

On Twitter, the official account shared their hurrah: "We've all been saying this season of #PumpRules deserves an Emmy…and now it's all happening! CONGRATS to the whole Vanderpump Rules crew on the show's first #Emmy nominations!"

In March, the last season of the unscripted show was shot into the top echelon of popularity when a Scandoval appeared to the public, where the TomTomowner cheated on girlfriend Madix with her best friend, Raquel Leviss.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian leaves fans guessing with musical album's claim

Kim Kardashian leaves fans guessing with musical album's claim
Model Brook Marks shares candid insights into modeling world, overcoming harsh criticism

Model Brook Marks shares candid insights into modeling world, overcoming harsh criticism
Oppenheimer cast shines at London photocall, creating buzz for upcoming film

Oppenheimer cast shines at London photocall, creating buzz for upcoming film
Prince Harry's new video goes viral video

Prince Harry's new video goes viral
Wolverine fans 'angry' over 'Deadpool 3' changes

Wolverine fans 'angry' over 'Deadpool 3' changes
Robert De Niro's partner Tiffany Chen faces complications after giving birth

Robert De Niro's partner Tiffany Chen faces complications after giving birth
When Margot Robbie felt 'humiliated' after 'Barbie' leak

When Margot Robbie felt 'humiliated' after 'Barbie' leak
Riley Keough shares bittersweet photo of late mom and brother: 'Missing you both'

Riley Keough shares bittersweet photo of late mom and brother: 'Missing you both'
Billie Eilish delights fans as she releases new music video

Billie Eilish delights fans as she releases new music video
Victoria Monet unleashes her inner jaguar with debut headlining 'The Jaguar Tour'

Victoria Monet unleashes her inner jaguar with debut headlining 'The Jaguar Tour'
King Charles' wife Camilla cracks hilarious joke as she visits Wimbledon

King Charles' wife Camilla cracks hilarious joke as she visits Wimbledon
75th Emmy Awards nominations unveiled amidst Hollywood strikes concerns

75th Emmy Awards nominations unveiled amidst Hollywood strikes concerns
The Kardashians grow furious over Kim Kardashian career choice

The Kardashians grow furious over Kim Kardashian career choice
Javier Bardem joins Brad Pitt's Formula One film cast

Javier Bardem joins Brad Pitt's Formula One film cast
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry urged to 'dig deep to show grit' after Emmy snub

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry urged to 'dig deep to show grit' after Emmy snub
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle choose wrong track to get success? video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle choose wrong track to get success?
Usher's ex-wife set out to drain Lake Lanier over son's death

Usher's ex-wife set out to drain Lake Lanier over son's death
Rod Stewart surprises fans by inviting 94-year-old sister on stage during UK tour finale

Rod Stewart surprises fans by inviting 94-year-old sister on stage during UK tour finale