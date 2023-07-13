'Vanderpump Rules' bags Emmy nominations after 'Scandoval'

It was 'Vanderpump Rules' first ever Emmy nominations

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's breakup has led Vanderpump Rules ratings to shoot through the roof, caused a national debate, and now gets two Emmy nods.

The prestigious award has nominated the Bravo show in the outstanding unstructured reality program category. It will compete with Deadliest Catch, Life Below Zero, RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked, and Welcome to Wrexham for the sought-after award.

Another nomination of the Bravo show was for picture editing for an unstructured reality program.



The show's creator Lisa Vanderpump celebrated the massive honor on Instagram, "Congratulations to everyone who has poured their heart and soul into this show for the past decade!"

On Twitter, the official account shared their hurrah: "We've all been saying this season of #PumpRules deserves an Emmy…and now it's all happening! CONGRATS to the whole Vanderpump Rules crew on the show's first #Emmy nominations!"

In March, the last season of the unscripted show was shot into the top echelon of popularity when a Scandoval appeared to the public, where the TomTomowner cheated on girlfriend Madix with her best friend, Raquel Leviss.