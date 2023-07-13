Kourtney Kardashian flaunts her bare belly in sizzling photos while on her babymoon

Kourtney Kardashian is enjoying her pregnancy phase to the fullest.

On Wednesday the 44-year-old TV star showed off her blossoming baby bump as she posed in a Barbiecore pink dress with a flirty hat in images shared to Instagram.

The dress was unusual as it featured a generous cut out in front which made ample room for her burgeoning baby belly. It also had large bead accents in red, black and yellow for a fun summer feel and one strap over her shoulder and neck. There was a daring slit up one leg too.

'Aloha,' she wrote in her caption as she let fans know the image was taken in Kauai, Hawaii at the 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay in Princeville.

She has been in Hawaii all week and has already been spotted in a cute little bikini while on the shore.

The star has been on a babymoon in Hawaii with 47-year-old husband Travis Barker this week. She was also with her cousin Natalie Zettel.

The reality TV star - who already has daughter Penelope, 10 and sons Reign Aston, eight, and Mason Dash, 13, with ex Scott Disick - is expecting her first child with husband Travis..

Travis shares three children with ex Shanna Moakler, son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.



