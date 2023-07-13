 
'Significant improvement': WhatsApp's latest update set to delight users

By
Tech desk

|July 13, 2023

Whatsapp logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. — Reuters
WhatsApp, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform, is set to roll out another update that will undoubtedly make the users' experience more fun and "enhance user interactions".

Two days ago, WhatsApp announced the release of two new enhancements regarding avatars on both iOS and Android versions. 

Now, WABetaInfo has revealed that the platform will also be introducing an animated version of the avatar pack in a future application update.

The WhatsApp update website shared: "Two days ago, WhatsApp announced the release of two new enhancements regarding avatars on both iOS and Android versions... 

"But that's not all: thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.15.6 update... we discovered that WhatsApp will be introducing an animated version of the avatar pack in a future update of the app!"

Moreover, regarding the two improvements announced earlier, WABetaInfo stated: "The first improvement involves the ability to configure your avatar by taking a photo, making the avatar creation process automatic.

"The second improvement is a newly expanded collection of avatars that is automatically rolled out to all users who set up their avatar configuration directly from the app settings."

Terming the update a "significant improvement", the website claimed it would "enhance user interactions as it will bring a dynamic element to avatars."

"The animated avatars will bring more life and personality to stickers, allowing for a more expressive communication experience," it further stated, adding that while there was no specific information regarding the expected date for the rollout of the feature, the avatars are already ready for use and "the user experience seems very stable", WABetaInfo concluded.

