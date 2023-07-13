WATCH: Tornadoes damage houses in Chicago, force air traffic closure

As the weather continues to deteriorate in the US, several tornadoes across Chicago have been reported, with a number of videos showing the formation of violent winds in the sky in the northwestern suburbs of the city.



The video uploaded on several social media accounts showed tornadoes in Kane County, looking toward South Elgin and Saint Charles.

National Weather Service also confirmed the reports of tornadoes in South Elgin and Campton Hills.

After reporting the violent weather, airports were forced to close operations, with city authorities advising residents to seek shelter as tornado sirens echoed through the third-largest city in the US.

According to the authorities, they were called to the Edgewater (Del Webb) subdivision at Bowes and Randall Roads after receiving reports of tornado touchdowns.

"There, 19 homes around the 2800 block of Stoney Creek Drive were damaged, but no injuries were reported and all residents were accounted for," police said.

Elgin police said also stated that 10 homes sustained "significant damage" while the other nine suffered "cosmetic damage."

The area was expected to remain closed overnight as residents were being relocated.

The NWS also reported a tornado touched down near Chicago’s O’Hare international airport Wednesday evening — one of at least eight tornadoes to hit north-eastern Illinois, including four in Cook County.

"This tornado has been touching the ground intermittently so far and is moving east. There are additional circulations along the line south of O’Hare. Seek shelter if in the warned area," it said, before saying the area was free from the tornado.

While the images showing two tornadoes were dramatic, NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists said they did not appear to be what's known as "twin tornadoes," or two tornadoes spawning from the same storm cell, usually with two different rotations.

Professional weather observers and other spotters also reported tornadoes on the ground in numerous other locations, including another touchdown at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, where multiple warehouses on the west side of the airport were damaged, videos show.

A tornado also touched down in areas near Stickney and Berwyn, with the twister described as “large and extremely dangerous” by the NWS.

Another tornado touchdown was also reported near Hodgkins and Summit.

Elsewhere, weather spotters reported trees snapped and strewn debris in Carol Stream in DuPage County. A tornado was reported to have touched down in that area.