Heartbreaking: 40 animals burn to death in Florida wildlife centre fire

An aerial view of Alligator & Wildlife Discovery Center in Madeira Beach, Florida can be seen where fire erupted on July 13, 2023. — Screengrab/YouTube/10 Tampa Bay

As many as 40 animals including mammals and reptiles died after a deadly fire that erupted at a wildlife rescue centre which had more than 250 animals at John’s Pass Village and Boardwalk at Alligator & Wildlife Discovery Center in Madeira Beach, Florida, US media reported Thursday.

There are currently no reports of any person being injured.

After the blaze, emergency services arrived at the scene and started extinguishing the fire which was so strong that the workers retreated and it also spread to an adjacent restaurant.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the cause of the fire.

The owner of the Alligator Wildlife Discovery Center, Sonny Flynn, said: "Most of the enclosures are wood so I’m sure it went up very quickly. It’s devastating. This is my life. I don’t have anything after this."

The Alligator & Wildlife Discovery Center wrote on Facebook: "We suffered from a tragic fire last night. Nearly all of the animals are gone. We are devastated."

In tears, she added: "They didn't deserve this. It's just gone, and there's no way to rebuild it."

According to an ABC News report, the surviving animals remain uncertain.

The burned centre focused on conservation efforts and emphasised not keeping pets without studying them.

Madeira Beach Fire said the fire caused significant damage and a "large loss of animal life".

Flynn while grieving said that 95% of the animals were pet surrenders because their owners were unaware of how to care for them.

She said: "They all have names; they all have personalities. I come in, in the mornings, and I talk to them like Doctor Dolittle. Kids come in, and they get such a great feeling about knowing these animals are taken care of."

Clint Belk, the Madeira Beach Fire Chief, said that the crews initially conducted an intense interior attack but had to retreat outside when the flames broke through the roof. He estimated the loss of millions of dollars at the center.