King Charles to strip Kevin Spacey of royal honours?

Kevin Spacey on Thursday denied sexual charges as he gave evidence during his trial in a UK court.

According to Reuters on Wednesday, a London court was informed that Spacey told British police he had never groped anyone but said he had had numerous one-night stands with people from the theatre world and might have a made some clumsy passes at people.



As allegations of sexual misconduct piled up against the actor and producer, Netflix decided to fire him from its hit series "House of Cards", and sever all ties with him.



It's still not known whether or not King Charles will strip Spacey of his royal honours.



Kevin Spacey was presented with an honorary knighthood by King Charles, the then Prince of Wales, in 2016



"I may play a President on TV, but in real life I'm now a Sir. Thanks HRH--what a prince of a guy!," he captioned his picture with King Charles, the then Princes of Wales.



The "House of Cards" actor was awarded the honourary title of Knight Commander for his services to Theatre, the arts and international culture.

While Kevin was allowed to place the letters 'KBE' behind his name, but as a recipient of the honour from outside the Commonwealth he was not allowed to style himself as "Sir Kevin".