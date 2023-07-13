 
menu menu menu

King Charles to strip Kevin Spacey of royal honours?

By
Web Desk

|July 13, 2023

King Charles to strip Kevin Spacey of royal honours?

Kevin Spacey on Thursday denied sexual charges as he gave evidence during his trial in a UK court.

According to Reuters on Wednesday, a London court was informed that Spacey told British police he had never groped anyone but said he had had numerous one-night stands with people from the theatre world and might have a made some clumsy passes at people. 

As allegations of sexual misconduct piled up against the actor and producer, Netflix decided to fire him from its hit series "House of Cards", and sever all ties with him.

It's still not known whether or not King Charles will strip Spacey of his royal honours.

Kevin Spacey was presented with an honorary knighthood by King Charles, the then Prince of Wales, in 2016

"I may play a President on TV, but in real life I'm now a Sir. Thanks HRH--what a prince of a guy!," he captioned his picture with King Charles, the then Princes of Wales.

The "House of Cards" actor was awarded the honourary title of Knight Commander for his services to Theatre, the arts and international culture.

While Kevin was allowed to place the letters 'KBE' behind his name, but as a recipient of the honour from outside the Commonwealth he was not  allowed to style himself as "Sir Kevin".

More From Entertainment:

'Oppenheimer' London premiere time adjusted as Universal prepares for SAG-AFTRA strike

'Oppenheimer' London premiere time adjusted as Universal prepares for SAG-AFTRA strike
Oppenheimer stars turn into ‘runway models’: Watch

Oppenheimer stars turn into ‘runway models’: Watch
King Charles’ been a ‘royal geisha’ for more than 50 years: report

King Charles’ been a ‘royal geisha’ for more than 50 years: report
Margot Robbie stuns in red mini dress at ‘Barbie’ afterparty

Margot Robbie stuns in red mini dress at ‘Barbie’ afterparty
Kevin Spacey mentions another big name during trial

Kevin Spacey mentions another big name during trial

Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett ventures solo with new album 'Lost at Sea'

Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett ventures solo with new album 'Lost at Sea'

SAG-AFTRA recommends strike as studios refuse deal

SAG-AFTRA recommends strike as studios refuse deal
Lea Michele misses Glee costar Cory Monteith on 10th death anniversary: Photo

Lea Michele misses Glee costar Cory Monteith on 10th death anniversary: Photo
King Charles’ historically harassed with competitiveness: report

King Charles’ historically harassed with competitiveness: report
BBC struggling to handle Huw Edwards sexual pictures scandal

BBC struggling to handle Huw Edwards sexual pictures scandal
Matt Damon shares Saving Private Ryan cast held grudge against him: Here’s why

Matt Damon shares Saving Private Ryan cast held grudge against him: Here’s why
Prince George will have ‘sense of normality’ that previous monarchs didn’t have

Prince George will have ‘sense of normality’ that previous monarchs didn’t have
The 75th Emmy Nominations had ‘highest voter participation’ in history

The 75th Emmy Nominations had ‘highest voter participation’ in history
Millie Bobby Brown gushes over her ‘crush’ Jake Bongiovi in latest post video

Millie Bobby Brown gushes over her ‘crush’ Jake Bongiovi in latest post
Comedic genius Bill Hader lands three Emmy nominations for 'Barry'

Comedic genius Bill Hader lands three Emmy nominations for 'Barry'

Prince William ‘not at all’ like King Charles: ‘He’s a hands-on, caring dad’ video

Prince William ‘not at all’ like King Charles: ‘He’s a hands-on, caring dad’
Reese Witherspoon reveals lessons from first divorce that aided second

Reese Witherspoon reveals lessons from first divorce that aided second
Keivonn Montreal Woodard first young Deaf Black actor bags Emmy nomination

Keivonn Montreal Woodard first young Deaf Black actor bags Emmy nomination