Egypt hosts regional summit to end bloodshed in war-torn Sudan

By
Web Desk

|July 13, 2023

An image of Sudanese refugees from the Tandelti area receive aid in Koufroun, Chad, April 2023 — AFP/Files
An image of Sudanese refugees from the Tandelti area receive aid in Koufroun, Chad, April 2023 — AFP/Files

In a bid to bring an end to the ongoing violence in war-torn Sudan, Egypt has extended an invitation to Sudan's neighbouring countries for a summit. 

The summit, held in Cairo, aims to "stop the bloodshed of the Sudanese people" and address the negative impact on neighbouring nations, according to a statement issued by the Egyptian presidency.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, despite existing tensions over the Nile river project, engaged in discussions on settling the crisis in Sudan. 

The meeting between the two leaders also included talks on strengthening bilateral relations between Egypt and Ethiopia, as well as addressing concerns surrounding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

The conflict in Sudan, which began on April 15, involves clashes between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). 

The violence has resulted in the loss of approximately 3,000 lives, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project.

The summit in Cairo follows previous diplomatic efforts, including US- and Saudi-brokered ceasefires that have been repeatedly violated. 

The International Organization for Migration reports that over 2.4 million people have been displaced within Sudan, while nearly 724,000 have fled across the country's borders.

The East African regional bloc IGAD recently held talks, urging the warring parties to sign an unconditional ceasefire. 

However, the Sudanese army boycotted the gathering in Addis Ababa, objecting to the leadership of Kenyan President William Ruto within the IGAD quartet responsible for finding a solution to the Sudan conflict.

Experts suggest that both Burhan and Daglo are engaged in a war of attrition, with hopes of extracting more concessions during negotiations. The summit in Cairo serves as another crucial effort to bring stability and peace to Sudan and its neighbouring countries.

