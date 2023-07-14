Leeds United striker Rodrigo completes transfer to Al Rayyan

Rodrigo (centre) has made 28 appearances and scored eight goals during his international career with Spain.—BBC Sport

Spanish forward Rodrigo has bid farewell to Leeds United as he joins Qatari club Al Rayyan in a transfer for an undisclosed fee. The 32-year-old arrived at Leeds from Valencia in 2020 for a reported £26 million and emerged as the club's top scorer in the previous season with 15 goals.

Al Rayyan, a team competing in Qatar's QNB Stars League, activated a release clause in Rodrigo's contract, which had one year remaining at Elland Road. During his time at Leeds, Rodrigo made 97 appearances and found the back of the net 28 times. Although he played a part in Spain's Nations League triumph over Croatia in June, he remained an unused substitute throughout the final.

Rodrigo now joins the ranks of other departing players from Leeds, including American midfielder Brenden Aaronson, and defenders Diego Llorente and Robin Koch. Aaronson, 22, has secured a move to Union Berlin in the Bundesliga, while Llorente, 29, has returned to Italian side Roma. Koch, 26, has also opted for a loan move within the Bundesliga, joining Eintracht Frankfurt.

In the midst of these departures, Leeds recently unveiled Daniel Farke, former manager of Norwich City, as their new head coach. Farke has committed to a four-year contract with the club, as Leeds aims to navigate their way back to the Premier League after being relegated to the Championship.

Rodrigo's transfer marks a significant change for both the player and Leeds United, as they embark on new chapters in their respective football journeys.