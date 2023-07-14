 
Solidarity messages pour in for SAG-AFTRA as fellow unions rally behind strike

By
Web Desk

|July 14, 2023

As soon as the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) announced their strike, the fellow unions started expressing their solidarity.

Writers Guild of America is on strike since May 2 and has now pledged to support the SAG AFTRA's strike. Recalling the 1960s joint strike, WGA stated that both parties won gains in pensions, residuals, and health funds.

Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), an organization representing major production houses and studio have yet failed to meet the demands of actors and writers on strike.

WGA in their solidarity statement to SAG-AFTRA stated, "We stand in solidarity with our siblings in SAG-AFTRA as they began their strike."

They expressed full support for SAG-AFTRA to get the contracts they deserve while revealing that actors have supported the writer's strike by joining their rallies across the country, reports The Hollywood Reporter. 

The Actors' Equity Association also pledged support to SAG-AFTRA while talking about the need for actors to get protection against the likeliness of getting replaced in the future.

Canada's actors' union, ACTRA, has also issued messages of solidarity with SAG-AFTRA, declaring it as their own fight. They said, "We will continue working together to ensure that actors are given their due respect and compensation."

AMPTP has offered a historic deal with pay and residual increases along with substantial pay and health coverage increases. They also presented a groundbreaking AI proposal, that offered pay for background performers for one day of work in exchange for the rights of their digital likeliness.

SAG-AFTRA has declared the deal as insulting.

The actors' strike is expected to pause the production of many shows and movies. 

