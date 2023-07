A Richter scale measuring earthquake can be seen in this representational image. Reuters/File

The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said Friday that Mexico was hit by an earthquake of 6.4 magnitude, near the coast of Chiapas, as authorities have not yet reported any fatalities or injuries.

According to Mexican civil protection, there were no immediate reports of material damage, injuries or fatalities.

"The quake struck at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles)," GFZ said.

This is a developing story..........