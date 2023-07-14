Barcelona, Manchester United fined over breaking fair play rules

FC Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong in action with Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes and Fred. — Reuters/File

Barcelona and Manchester United have been fined by UEFA for breaching the Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations, said the European soccer's governing body on Friday.

Barcelona are handed a fine of €500,000 by the UEFA Club Financial Control Body (CBCF) for wrongly reporting profits from the disposal of intangible assets in 2022.

On the other hand, Man United was fined €300,000 for reporting minor break-even deficits on football-related business which includes player transfers, wages and other issues.



Cypriot club APOEL FC and Turkish club Konyaspor’s offence were similar to the one of United’s and thus, the two clubs were fined €100,000 each.

Riga FC (LVA), NK Olimpija Ljubljana (SVN) and ŠK Slovan Bratislava (SVK) were all imposed a fine of €10,000 for failing to submit complete and accurate break-even information by the required deadline.

FC Porto (POR) and RSC Anderlecht (BEL) had been previously imposed conditional sanctions by the CFCB.

While FC Porto met the target, RSC Anderlecht did not meet the target and was imposed a fine of €100,000.

Big clubs like AC Milan, Inter Milan and Paris Saint Germain — who were fined by UEFA in September 2022 for breaking FFP rules, all met their strict financial targets for the last season. Despite completing the targets, they will still be monitored by UEFA for the upcoming season.

It must be noted that UEFA updated their FFP rules in 2009 with a new monitoring system which provides financial sustainability to the clubs.

Earlier on Wednesday (July 12), it was reported by the Telegraph that Real Madrid were facing some serious questions over irregular financial activities after publishing their recent financial results.

In the most recent results, approximately €135 million in payments went into a subcategory of "other operating expenses,” out of which €122 million remained unexplained.

The club refused to answer on a deal that was signed in the 2017-18 financial year with the private equity group called “Providence,” which gave the club money in exchange for the sale of future income streams, and the deal had since been lengthened and increased in value.

However, the sums that the club earned from the unspecified percentage of the future sponsorship — the deal was renewed in 2019-20 — were titled as revenue rather than debt in Madrid’s books.

It is worth mentioning that there is no guarantee or any kind of suggestion that indicates that the deal with Providence was illegal in any way, but it was only questioned whether it was compliant with UEFA financial controls or not.